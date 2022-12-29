ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County’s Hardister co-writes letter urging Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok

By Matthew Memrick
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Representative Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) and Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) wrote a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday, urging him to ban TikTok from all government devices.

The men called the ban a “matter of national security.” They asked him to take action “swiftly and decisively.”

“As we know, the Chinese government is constantly working to infiltrate our communications and access intellectual data within the United States,” the men wrote. “If sensitive data is breached, it could pose both an economic and a security threat for North Carolina. We have a responsibility to prevent this from happening, which is why we are urging an executive order to be issued as soon as possible.”

Why state governments are banning TikTok

South Carolina and other states have banned the social media platform on government devices. The men also said they recently learned that Congress banned TikTok from devices “used by staff on Capital Hill.”

Last week, North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein says his office investigates TikTok and another major social media site.

“My office is investigating two major social media platforms, TikTok and Instagram, because we want to ensure that these products are not being used in a way that harms our kids,” Stein told QCNews.

“If there is no executive order, we will work swiftly in the upcoming 2023 legislative session to advance legislation to ban TikTok on all government-issued devices in North Carolina,” the men wrote.

‘Deeply concerned.’ AG Stein investigates TikTok, Instagram

Saine and Hardister closed the letter by saying they hoped Cooper would “take swift and immediate action to address this matter in the interest of enhancing our domestic security and protecting our citizens.”

Saine is Senior Chairman of the N.C. House Appropriations Committee & Chairman of the Information Technology Oversight. Hardister serves as the N.C. House Majority Whip & Chairman of the House Education-Universities Committee.

