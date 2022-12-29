Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Volunteer with NCO to help residents file taxes for free
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — More than ever, local families are struggling to make ends meet. Fortunately, residents can receive valuable help this tax season through the Earn It! Keep It! Save It! program operated by North Coast Opportunities Volunteer Network. Earn It! Keep It! Save It!, also known as...
Lake County News
Lake County’s law enforcement agencies move to radio encryption
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In order to meet state and federal policies, Lake County’s law enforcement agencies are in various states of transition to new radio equipment that allows for encryption. It’s a move that California’s law enforcement agencies — estimated at about 500 — are faced with...
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Jan. 5
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
kymkemp.com
New Twist for Potter Valley Project
As PG&E prepares its plan for decommissioning the inter-basin water transfer hydropower project that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced that it is considering reopening the license. That means that, although it granted PG&E an annual license in April, it’s thinking about adding requirements for a number of wildlife protection and habitat monitoring measures that were proposed in March by the National Marine Fisheries Service, another federal regulatory agency. PG&E argues that the decommissioning process will provide plenty of opportunity to review protective measures, and that there’s no evidence of harm to embattled salmon. But FERC appears to have taken notice of legal threats by environmental groups claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act.
Lake County News
Dorothy E. McGrath
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Dorothy E. McGrath (Cook) of Kelseyville passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 95. Dorothy was born in Louisiana on June 13, 1927, to Wilburn and Rosie Cook. She was one of six children. Her family moved to California in 1942 and settled...
mendofever.com
Male Looking Into Vehicles And Mailboxes, Rape/Reported Assault – Ukiah Police Logs 12.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Fish and Wildlife Selects Multiple Mendocino County Rivers and Waterways for Salmon Habitat Conservation Efforts
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) today announced the selection of 25 projects that will receive funding for the restoration, enhancement and protection of anadromous salmonid habitat in California watersheds. The grants, which...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
kymkemp.com
MCSO Says Man with Warrant Found in Possession of Knife, Meth, & Fentanyl
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-23-2022 at approximately 1:41 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area of Brush...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
mendofever.com
Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded
A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Sunday, Dec. 11
Occurred on Old Highway 53. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
Woman, child found in human trafficking investigation at Rohnert Park hotel
Two victims of human trafficking, a woman and a minor, were found at a hotel in Rohnert Park last week, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
newsnationnow.com
‘Time is a manager of grief’: Dad of Polly Klaas on recovery
(NewsNation) — January 3 is supposed to be Polly Klaas’ 42nd birthday. Klaas was kidnapped and murdered in October 1993 in Petaluma, California. Polly’s dad, Marc Klaas, told “Banfield” on Wednesday that it took his family 20 years to “even accept Christmas again.” He eventually started to appreciate life again and shares his advice to the University of Idaho families on how to cope with unimaginable loss.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Dec. 14
Occurred at McDonalds on Dam Rd. RP STS THAT A MALE MOVING AND REPOSITIONING HIS VEH IS ACTING STRANGE / RESP DESC WMA LONG UNKEMPT HAIR / RP THEN GOT UPSET AND DISCONNECTED. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:30 EXTRA PATROL 2212140003. Occurred on Old Highway 53. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
