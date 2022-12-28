Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
whdh.com
Police respond to crash overnight in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
whdh.com
Police investigating double shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Mattapan. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. Investigators could be seen going in and out...
whdh.com
Cambridge man killed in Richmond, RI crash
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Rhode Island state police are investigating a crash in Richmond that left a Cambridge man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 95 northbound around noon Saturday found a vehicle that had left the highway and rolled over, according to Rhode Island State Police.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating after woman shot on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on board an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
whdh.com
Boston police responding to report of person shot on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police could be seen investigating an MBTA bus in Dorchester on Friday after a report of a person shot. Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus in the area of Andrew Square around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they heard numerous gunshots and saw people scattering...
whdh.com
Water leak prompts evacuation of housing complex in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A housing complex in Brookline was evacuated overnight due to a water leak. Crews were called to the Sussman House on Pleasant Street after receiving word of the issue. Residents of the complex, which is for the elderly and those living with disabilities, were moved to...
NECN
Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire
A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
Shooting On MBTA Bus In Boston Sends 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital: Police
MBTA Transit Police are asking the public's help in finding a male suspect who allegedly shot an older woman on a bus in South Boston this week.The shooting happened onboard an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, TPD said on Twitter. WANTED FOR ID/QUE…
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglars raid Worcester shoe store before being nabbed by police
The owner of a Worcester shoe store is sharing surveillance video of a group of burglars breaking into and raiding his shop before they were tracked down and arrested by police early Friday morning. Worcester police officers responding to a reported break-in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street around 2...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle NYE blaze in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire that broke out on New Year’s Eve in Bellingham. The cause of the fire on Bucky Drive remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online...
'Violent Fugitives' Wanted For Shooting Man During Cape Cod Robbery: Police
Authorities on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" who allegedly shot a man during a robbery. Police responded for a reported robbery and shooting at Crocker Street in Hyannis around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to Barnstable Police on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found one victim,...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
whdh.com
Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
whdh.com
Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
whdh.com
Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
Comments / 0