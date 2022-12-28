ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Police respond to crash overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating double shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Mattapan. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. Investigators could be seen going in and out...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge man killed in Richmond, RI crash

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Rhode Island state police are investigating a crash in Richmond that left a Cambridge man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 95 northbound around noon Saturday found a vehicle that had left the highway and rolled over, according to Rhode Island State Police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating after woman shot on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on board an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police responding to report of person shot on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police could be seen investigating an MBTA bus in Dorchester on Friday after a report of a person shot. Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus in the area of Andrew Square around 6 p.m. Witnesses said they heard numerous gunshots and saw people scattering...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Water leak prompts evacuation of housing complex in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A housing complex in Brookline was evacuated overnight due to a water leak. Crews were called to the Sussman House on Pleasant Street after receiving word of the issue. Residents of the complex, which is for the elderly and those living with disabilities, were moved to...
BROOKLINE, MA
NECN

Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire

A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle NYE blaze in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire that broke out on New Year’s Eve in Bellingham. The cause of the fire on Bucky Drive remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online...
BELLINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say

Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
STONEHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
BOSTON, MA

