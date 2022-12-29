Read full article on original website
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
klkntv.com
Man spray-painted hearts, ‘I love you’ on Lincoln buildings, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man spread messages of affection with spray paint on two Lincoln buildings Wednesday, police say. The first report of graffiti was at an apartment complex near 11th and H Streets around 9 a.m. Hearts and the words “love” and “I love you” were spray-painted...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
klkntv.com
Woman forged checks to steal $6,000 from Lincoln casino, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman is facing several charges after police say she stole an identity — plus thousands of dollars from the Lincoln casino. On four separate occasions, 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a stolen Texas woman’s ID to get into Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino, police said.
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s flag to battle for crown in national Twitter tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s flag is set to battle for the crown in a Twitter tournament ranking city flags across North America. The competition started in early November and included flags from 80 cities. On Saturday, Lincoln will face off against Columbia, South Carolina in the final...
1011now.com
Happening in Lincoln this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are plenty of events happening New Years’ weekend in the Capitol City. It’s the 12th Annual Indoor Speed Dash National Championships, and that means a full weekend of racing. The event, at the Lancaster County Event Center is billed for the whole family. You can learn more by calling (402) 441-6545 or visit the event center’s website.
1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
KETV.com
Omaha man spends nearly two weeks trying to reunite his family in Hawaii
OMAHA, Neb. — An airline atrocity lasted nearly two weeks for an Omaha man. Monte Foreman-Powell is finally on his way to Hawaii to move with his husband — 11 days too late. It took three airlines, seven cancellations and nine rebookings to make it happen. Foreman-Powell was...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
1011now.com
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
OPD confirms Officer Johnny Palermo will be retiring
The Omaha Police Department has confirmed that Officer Johnny Palermo, one of the people being investigated by FBI regarding PACE, will retire.
1011now.com
Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
KETV.com
'He loves life': Nebraska dog with kidney failure takes on bucket list
LINCOLN, Neb. — First birthdays are often full of treats and sometimes a little trouble, but rarely do they include a ride in a police car. That's not the case for Remy, a puppy in Lincoln who turned 1 on Wednesday. "It took me a while to open my...
UPDATE: OPD says no gunshot evidence in 153rd and Jackson incident Thursday
Authorities confirmed that one victim was transported to Began Mercy in critical condition after a shooting near 153rd Circle and Jackson Street.
klkntv.com
AAA part of Lincoln efforts to curb drunken driving over New Year’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re about to ring in the new year with family and friends, and it’s not uncommon to celebrate with a few drinks. But you will want to make sure you don’t hop on the road after drinking. Lincoln Police warn that there...
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
