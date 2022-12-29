ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
Lincoln’s flag to battle for crown in national Twitter tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s flag is set to battle for the crown in a Twitter tournament ranking city flags across North America. The competition started in early November and included flags from 80 cities. On Saturday, Lincoln will face off against Columbia, South Carolina in the final...
1011now.com

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are plenty of events happening New Years’ weekend in the Capitol City. It’s the 12th Annual Indoor Speed Dash National Championships, and that means a full weekend of racing. The event, at the Lancaster County Event Center is billed for the whole family. You can learn more by calling (402) 441-6545 or visit the event center’s website.
1011now.com

Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
KETV.com

One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
1011now.com

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
1011now.com

Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
