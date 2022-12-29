ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

nativenewsonline.net

Devastating Blizzards Bring Uncertainty, Fatalities to South Dakota Tribe

PINE RIDGE, SD— A holiday storm brought historic winter storm conditions to much of Canada and the United States, including the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, causing vehicle pileups, road closures, thousands of families to lose electricity, and some fatalities. In South Dakota, many families living on the...
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota marijuana: A year in review

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
KEVN

Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills

A strain of avian flu has hit the Black Hills, killing dozens of geese. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reflects on his time in office. Civil Air Patrol hits the ground running to help Feeding South Dakota. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Civil Air Patrol's mission today keeps their feet...
KELOLAND TV

SD National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon be leaving to assist Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 109th Regional Support Group in Fort Hood, Texas, this week as they prepared for the deployment. “They will support troops on...
gowatertown.net

Winners named in South Dakota DOT’s “Name the Snowplow” contest

PIERRE, S.D. – The third annual Name the Snowplow Contest began in November, before the snow began to fly in earnest. The contest was created by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to engage people across the state in winter driving safety awareness. The SDDOT encourages travelers to use SD511 resources to make informed travel decisions during winter weather. Travelers can sign up for customized notifications on https://sd511.org to receive text messages and/or email notifications for road closure updates and travel advisories along pre-selected travel routes.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota flu: 2 new deaths and 1,781 new cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The death toll from the 2022-23 flu season is now at 12 in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new flu-related deaths in the past week ending on Dec. 24. The two deaths were in Grant and Minnehaha Counties. There...
more955.com

South Dakota high school basketball scores from December 29th

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25. Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd. Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37. Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28. Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56. Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57. Lemmon 62, Langford 49. Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73. Little Wound...
KFYR-TV

Winter storm leaves South Dakota reservation facing water shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Last week’s fierce winter storms have left an American Indian reservation in South Dakota facing a water shortage. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued water restrictions for most of the Pine Ridge Reservation on Monday. Agency officials wrote...
dakotanewsnow.com

Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
SIOUX FALLS, SD

