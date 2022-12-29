Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
Devastating Blizzards Bring Uncertainty, Fatalities to South Dakota Tribe
PINE RIDGE, SD— A holiday storm brought historic winter storm conditions to much of Canada and the United States, including the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, causing vehicle pileups, road closures, thousands of families to lose electricity, and some fatalities. In South Dakota, many families living on the...
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
KEVN
Storm recovery is tough on the Pine Ridge Reservation
A strain of avian flu has hit the Black Hills, killing dozens of geese. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reflects on his time in office. Civil Air Patrol hits the ground running to help Feeding South Dakota. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Civil Air Patrol's mission today keeps their feet...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
A strain of avian flu has hit the Black Hills, killing dozens of geese. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reflects on his time in office. Civil Air Patrol hits the ground running to help Feeding South Dakota. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Civil Air Patrol's mission today keeps their feet...
Grandmother remembers grandson who died during South Dakota blizzard
Blizzard conditions on the Rosebud Reservation made it difficult for emergency services to reach Honor Beauvais who later died at the hospital.
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota National Guard soldiers will soon be leaving to assist Operation Inherent Resolve in the Middle East. Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 109th Regional Support Group in Fort Hood, Texas, this week as they prepared for the deployment. “They will support troops on...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
gowatertown.net
Winners named in South Dakota DOT’s “Name the Snowplow” contest
PIERRE, S.D. – The third annual Name the Snowplow Contest began in November, before the snow began to fly in earnest. The contest was created by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to engage people across the state in winter driving safety awareness. The SDDOT encourages travelers to use SD511 resources to make informed travel decisions during winter weather. Travelers can sign up for customized notifications on https://sd511.org to receive text messages and/or email notifications for road closure updates and travel advisories along pre-selected travel routes.
South Dakota’s 10 Biggest Lakes – Can You Name Them?
If it's cold, you know, near zero? Well, fishing is great in South Dakota!. Middle of July, in the 90s, and hot? No problem, the fishing is still great in South Dakota!. One of the reasons is the many lakes we have here in the Sunshine State. Oh, we're not the 10,000 Lakes place. Nope. That goes to our neighbor. But we do have some dandies!
drgnews.com
Duo from Spearfish wins South Dakota Congressional App Challenge for 2nd year in a row
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is congratulating Congressional App Challenge winners, Katelyn and Casie Dale, from Spearfish, South Dakota. Katelyn and Casie designed an app called “Lighthouse.” The Dales won for the second year in a row. “Mastering the use of technology is an invaluable skill in the...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: 2 new deaths and 1,781 new cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The death toll from the 2022-23 flu season is now at 12 in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new flu-related deaths in the past week ending on Dec. 24. The two deaths were in Grant and Minnehaha Counties. There...
sdpb.org
Rosebud residents work to keep each other warm during recovery efforts | Dec 28
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Rosebud Tribal members are still digging out from a winter storm that struck...
TRAGEDY: Blizzard Leads to South Dakota Boy's Death
During the storm 12-year-old Honor Beauvais was at home on the Reservation suffering from the flu. His mother and grandmother say they spend hours trying to find a way to get help, or to get to help. But the blowing and drifting snow had trapped them. "A snowplow eventually was...
more955.com
South Dakota high school basketball scores from December 29th
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25. Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd. Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37. Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28. Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56. Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57. Lemmon 62, Langford 49. Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73. Little Wound...
Which Way Is Crime Trending in South Dakota?
The latest South Dakota crime statistics show that the state was a safer place at the end of 2021 than it was a year earlier. The Office of the Attorney General has released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. The headline of the 207-page report is that overall crime...
KFYR-TV
Winter storm leaves South Dakota reservation facing water shortage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Last week’s fierce winter storms have left an American Indian reservation in South Dakota facing a water shortage. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued water restrictions for most of the Pine Ridge Reservation on Monday. Agency officials wrote...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
