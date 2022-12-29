Read full article on original website
Couple takes nearly $600 rideshare from St. Louis to Omaha after flight issues
A delayed flight, turned into a missed connection, but two flight changes later, one couple decided to take a nearly $600 Uber ride from St. Louis to Omaha.
abc17news.com
Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to...
Masks urged: High St. Louis area COVID transmission rates
Masks are recommended for people indoors and for high-risk populations, according to the City of St. Louis Health Department.
Luggage no longer piled up at St. Louis airport, but Southwest cancellations continue
ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines passengers have had a rough week due to flight cancellations and baggage issues, but the situation looked less chaotic Thursday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 2. Hundreds of pieces of leftover luggage, seen just hours before, were missing from the luggage...
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
Southwest terminal quiet Thursday as cancellations continue
ST. LOUIS — The Southwest travel nightmare is puttering to a end. On Thursday, some flights went out, some were delayed and many were canceled. The airline is promising normal operations Friday. If you or someone you know was caught up in the disaster that was flying Southwest over...
KMOV
Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
This Very Limited Time Pop-Up Bar In St. Louis Is On Wheels And Adults Only
I wish I had heard about the North Pole Night Cap sooner. Because it's just the kind of cool pop-up bar experience I'd really enjoy. For me, it's not in the cards this year. However, if you're itching to wrap up your Christmas holiday with some cocktails and a quick getaway to St. Louis, this rolling pop-up bar might just be your thing.
KMOV
South City restaurant closes following pipe bursts, GoFundMe now helping staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the days following extremely frigid temperatures, a staple to the Tower Grove East community, remains closed after a pipe burst inside the building. “These old buildings are a challenge, but we’ve had nothing to this extent,” said Ally Nisbet. Nisbet is the...
KMOV
Woman to miss her own wedding after Southwest cancels flight; luggage fills up baggage claim area at Lambert
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest flights continue to get canceled across the country, with the airline canceling more than 60% of all of its flights on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at Lambert, Southwest passengers’ luggage fills the baggage claim area. Katie Demko is supposed to be getting married in Belize...
FOX2now.com
'It's very dangerous': Locals react after man dead, officer hurt in St. Louis crash
An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured. ‘It’s very dangerous’: Locals react after man dead, …. An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured. This local bar helps promote Dry January...
KSDK
Entertain the kids with these cheap winter break activities in St. Louis
There's no rest for parents whose kids are out of school for the holidays. Here are some free or cheap ideas in St. Louis.
Woman accused of trying to rob St. Louis alderman released from jail; he's questioned by police
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A woman accused of attempting to rob St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley last week said she’s “glad to be home with her family,” the same day Bosley said he was interrogated about the incident for hours by St. Louis police. Bosley, a...
KSDK
City of St. Louis has seen 196 homicides in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Following another deadly shooting on Thursday, the City of St. Louis' homicide rate climbed to 196 for 2022, with just days left before the start of 2023. Compared to 2021, the homicide rate is down slightly, but it's a huge decrease from 2020. The city's most...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog
New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be dry and mild. We'll warm up to start the new year as temperatures are heading for the 60s for several days.
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
Bold Prediction: St. Louis City Sewer System Collapses
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
KFVS12
Ballwin native, former Mizzou QB Gabbert aids in jet ski rescue from Tampa helicopter crash
TAMPA, Fla. (KCTV/KMOV) - One of the first people to assist in the rescue efforts of a helicopter crash Thursday evening in Tampa, Florida, was Ballwin native and former Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert. According to the Tampa Bay Times, four people were finishing up a helicopter tour just off the...
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
Damage from frozen pipe closes the Shaved Duck
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the most beloved St. Louis area restaurants has temporarily closed after a pipe burst during the extreme cold. It is not clear when the Shaved Duck will reopen. There is extensive damage to the restaurant. The business will be closed as they work on repairs. This message is posted […]
