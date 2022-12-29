Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Toney man arrested for allegedly breaking into home
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney man was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers on Wednesday after he allegedly broke into a home. According to a spokesperson for the police department, Christopher Jason Hovis, 42, was arrested after a citizen reported to the police that Hovis tried to burglarize her home while her children were there.
WAFF
HPD on the scene of an active death investigation
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
WAFF
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 9 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
WAFF
Morgan Co. man previously acquitted of capital murder faces new firearm, stolen property charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man who was found not guilty by a jury on Dec. 9 for capital murder was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers on new charges on Wednesday. Zachary Bernard Williams, 34, was arrested after officers performed a vehicle stop for a traffic infraction.
WAFF
Falkville man arrested for possession of meth, fentanyl
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a Falkville man was arrested by Decatur Police Department officers after being found with a large number of drugs during a traffic stop. Officer Compton conducted the stop on a silver Chevy Impala near Old Moulton Road SW and Modaus Road SW. The driver of the car was identified as Robert Cooper, 48.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Top performers & trouble spots of the week
Multiple former employees of Limestone Co. Correctional Facility charged and arrested. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Updated: 15 hours ago. Woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty in Colbert Co. Athens man faces murder...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A purse snatching took a violent turn and officials say it did not take long for the cards that were stolen to be used at some local retailers. Huntsville Police say on Dec. 19 a man snatched a woman’s purse and thre her to the ground at the Surgery Center of Huntsville.
WAFF
Alabama Department of Corrections investigation underway after five former staffers arrested in December
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In December, Limestone County deputies arrested five former Alabama Department of Corrections officers. Court records show each person faces multiple charges for crimes committed in the Limestone Correctional Facility. Charges include bribery and using an official position as a corrections officer for personal gain. Stacy...
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
WAFF
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane approximately eight miles east of Tanner. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that James Cribbs, 69 of Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
Huntsville Police officers prepare for busy holiday weekend
One of the top scores of the week was registered by a diner in Hazel Green.
WAFF
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
The search continues for the man missing from Florence. Huntsville Police: 1 arrested, 1 dead following shooting at Charles Drive home. The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. Larger police presence expected on Huntsville roadways this weekend.
WAFF
Colbert County woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County woman is facing 23 counts, each being a Class A misdemeanor, of animal cruelty after over 90 animals were found on her property. Out of the 95 animals found on Jessica Tadlock’s property, only 36 were still alive but extremely malnourished. The animals consisted of dogs, cats, goats, pigs, rabbits and chickens.
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. According to Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, one person was killed in a crash on Mooresville Rd. near Stewart Ln. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA),...
WAFF
Medical cannabis applications closed
The search continues for the man missing from Florence. Huntsville Police: 1 arrested, 1 dead following shooting at Charles Drive home. The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation. Huntsville Police officers prepare for busy holiday weekend.
WAFF
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
WAFF
Common Man performs “Threadbare” on Tennessee Valley Living
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The musical duo known as Common Man brought their sound to the TVL studio with their new song, “Threadbare.”. Husband and wife Meredith and Compton McMurry combined their solo careers to create a story-driven blend of folk, pop and alternative sounds. They’re often...
WAFF
Holiday Cleanup: Tips for easy organization
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decorating for the holidays is always fun, but taking everything down and trying to declutter is another story. If you’re trying to get your home back to normal and don’t know where to start, Life Simplified is sharing some of the best tips!
WAFF
Baker & Able in Huntsville is the latest to offer rooftop igloos
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The rooftop bar at 106 Jefferson known as Baker and Able is already one of the coolest spots to hangout at in Huntsville. This winter, it’s getting even cooler, or, warmer, with rooftop igloos. The igloos sit outside on the deck overlooking downtown...
WAFF
Can Payton figure out Steve Trash’s magic tricks?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Magician Steve Trash is making his magical return to Tennessee Valley Living!. The award-winning magician is known as the ‘Rockin’ Eco Hero’ who’s all about being kind to the earth, and others. He’s known for his own magical science shows and magic camps around Alabama.
