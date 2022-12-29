Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022--

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Recognized by S&P Dow Jones Indices & CDP for its Sustainability Efforts Issuer: Colgate-Palmolive Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Lafarge Canada Signs 5-Year In-Kind Donation Commitment to Improve Biodiversity in British Columbia Issuer: Lafarge Canada

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 Issuer: AGCO

SAN DIEGO -- SDG&E Well on Its Way to Achieving a Fully Zero-emissions Fleet Issuer: San Diego Gas & Electric

MILWAUKEE -- Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Named to Newsweek’s 2023 List of America’s Most Responsible Companies Issuer: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation

VIENNA, Va. -- Navy Federal Credit Union Announces ROTC All-American Scholarship Recipients Issuer: Navy Federal Credit Union

DUBLIN -- Dole Releases 2022 Sustainability Report, Outlining Its Sustainability Strategy and 2030 Goals Issuer: Dole plc

DALLAS -- CyrusOne Receives Sustainable Service Award at 2022 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards Issuer: CyrusOne

DUNDALK, Ireland -- Cimpress Releases Inaugural ESG Report Issuer: Cimpress plc

LONDON -- CD Capital Natural Resources Fund II Monetization of Lundin Gold for C$130.7 Million Issuer: CD Capital

MILFORD, Mass. -- Waters Corporation Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Second Consecutive Year Issuer: Waters Corporation

CINCINNATI -- Cintas’ Electric Vehicle Pilot Program Hits the Road Issuer: Cintas Corporation

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index Issuer: Voya Financial, Inc.

ATLANTA -- Holiday Cheer Spreads as Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni & Brand Supporters Continue Efforts to Help Youth Achieve Great Futures Issuer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America

PARIS -- Gecina Achieves the Maximum CDP Rating and Confirms Its Leadership in Several ESG Rankings Issuer: Gecina

LONDON -- Capri Holdings Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: Capri Holdings

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Valaris Publishes Sustainability Report Issuer: Valaris Limited

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Procore’s Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report Highlights Commitment to Building a Sustainable Future Issuer: Procore Technologies Inc.

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Inc. Releases 2020 – 2022 Sustainability & Social Impact Report Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Twelve Publix leaders recognized with highest company honors Issuer: Publix

PARIS -- Carbon Monitoring and Monetisation Start-Up Everimpact Closes €1.7M Round Issuer: Everimpact

GUATEMALA CITY -- AgroAmerica was awarded AMCHAM’s “Grand Prize” for Business Sustainability for the second consecutive year Issuer: AgroAmerica

LOWELL, Mass., & WESTON, Fla. -- UKG Named #5 Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld, Foundry Issuer: UKG

PARIS -- Teleperformance Certified as Great Place to Work® in the Entire Latin American Region For 2022 Issuer: Teleperformance

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Creates Endowed Scholarship to Support Future Generations of Leaders at University of Central Florida Rosen College of Hospitality Management Issuer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

LONDON -- Basecamp Research Raises $20M Series A to Design Protein Products Reflecting the World’s Biodiversity Issuer: Basecamp Research

TOKYO -- Kao Rated Triple-A for Climate Change, Water Security, and Forests for Third Consecutive Year by CDP Issuer: Kao Corporation

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Scholarships and Food Pantry Donations Support Students at 10 Schools Issuer: Publix

PARIS -- Rémy Cointreau Commits to Increasing the Circularity of Its Bottles With the #OneBottleForEternity Project Issuer: Rémy Cointreau

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Issuer: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Named to PEOPLE’s Annual List of “100 Companies that Care” for 2022 Issuer: Teleperformance

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Protects Critically Endangered Lemurs and Other Wildlife in Partnership With the Arbor Day Foundation Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Recognized Again for Safety & Health Commitments Issuer: Cintas Corporation

MASON, Ohio -- AtriCure Wins 2022 NACD Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Award Issuer: AtriCure, Inc.

BILLERICA, Mass. -- E Ink Announces Reaching RE20 Ahead of Schedule Issuer: E Ink Holdings Inc.

DALLAS -- CyrusOne Accelerates Carbon Neutral Pledge to 2030 Issuer: CyrusOne

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Ingevity recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 list Issuer: Ingevity Corporation

ST. LOUIS -- Caleres Awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List Issuer: Caleres

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Again Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies List Issuer: Cintas Corporation

CINCINNATI -- Zevo Donates Bug and Insect Control Solutions to Disaster Relief Organization to Assist in Hurricane Recovery Issuer: Procter & Gamble

NEW YORK -- Movado Hosts Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation at Lincoln Center for an “Evening of Discovery” Issuer: Movado Group, Inc.

CAMDEN, N.J. -- American Water Selects Water For People for New York Stock Exchange’s Global Giving Campaign Issuer: American Water

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Pacific Life Foundation to Invest $2.5 Million to Improve Ocean Health Issuer: Pacific Life

CONCORD, Mass. -- Welch’s Releases First-Ever Corporate Social Responsibility Report Issuer: Welch’s

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Recognized for Commitments to Diversity and Inclusion, Veterans Issuer: Trane Technologies

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix recognized with Audubon Florida 2022 Distinguished Philanthropist Award Issuer: Publix

NEW YORK -- American Express Relaunches Leadership Academy in Partnership With Common Purpose, TED Foundation, and Taproot Foundation Issuer: American Express

TEL AVIV, Israel -- ICL Pioneers Sustainable Citrus Fruit Preservation with FruitMag Issuer: ICL Group LTD

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group Hosts Conversation on Advancing Church Values From Washington, DC to Wall Street Issuer: Church Pension Group

PARIS -- Teleperformance and UNI Global Union Sign Global Agreement Issuer: Teleperformance

DALLAS -- Kyle Myers, Vice President of Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability, Named to 2022 Environment+Energy Leader 50 Honoree List Issuer: CyrusOne

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- All New Bacardi Gift Packs Go 100% Plastic-Free Issuer: Bacardi

LONDON & NEW YORK -- CRDC Global and PA Consulting - Working Together to Regenerate Plastic Waste Into a Carbon Capture Aggregate for the Global Construction Sector Issuer: CRDC Global Limited

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand Announces Addition of Jennifer Hartsock to its Board of Directors Issuer: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

LONDON -- CD Capital’s Carmel Daniele Successfully Nominated in 2022’s Edition of “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM100) Issuer: CD Capital

DALLAS -- First Foundation Inc. Awards 45 Nonprofits through Its ‘Supporting Our Communities’ Grant Program on GivingTuesday Issuer: First Foundation Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Donates Toys, Food Items from Annual “Stuff the Truck” Campaign Issuer: Cintas Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Clearwater Paper Announces Revised Multi-Year Sustainability Goals and Continued Commitment to Progress in 2022 ESG Report Issuer: Clearwater Paper Corporation

DALLAS -- Mary Kay Sustainability Project Featured in Economist Impact’s World Ocean Summit in Singapore Issuer: Mary Kay Inc.

BERLIN -- Cube Green Energy Acquires Maiden Onshore Wind Assets in Germany Issuer: Cube Green Energy

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Agriculture Foundation Donates to UK’s Biggest Charity Fighting Hunger and Tackling Food Waste Issuer: AGCO

LONDON -- Sustainable Fitch Launches ESG Ratings for Global Labelled Structured Bonds Issuer: Sustainable Fitch

POINTE-À-PITRE, Guadeloupe Island -- Alberto Bona’s Exploit on the Class40 IBSA: Eighth at the Route Du Rhum Issuer: IBSA

GUATEMALA CITY -- AgroAmerica, for the Third Consecutive Year, Ranks in the Top Ten of SPOTT’s ESG Ranking Issuer: AgroAmerica

PARIS -- Teleperformance Enters Into Discussion With UNI Global Union Issuer: Teleperformance

