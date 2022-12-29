ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
10 Best Companies To Invest In Now

If you were an investor in 2022, chances are you’ve got a lot of red ink on your statements. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both in bear markets — and some well-known stocks like Tesla and Meta Platforms down more than 50% each — it’s been hard to avoid losses on individual positions. The good news for investors with a long-term perspective and some dry powder is that there is no shortage of stocks to invest in now.
A Stock Market Rally Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy Before 2023

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful people in finance, and his portfolio's performance is a testament to the power of long-term investing. Buffett bought his first stock at age 11, he took control of Berkshire Hathaway at age 35, and he now ranks among the richest people on the planet at age 92, with a net worth that exceeds $100 billion.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Zacks.com

3 Promising Bank Stocks as Recession Threat Looms in 2023

Heading into 2023, the questions that come to our mind are whether the inflation will cool down enough for the central banks to stop raising rates and whether there will be an economic slowdown. Per a poll conducted by Reuters, economists are expecting “a short and shallow recession over the coming year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Zacks.com

4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk

The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Zacks.com

3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors

Few things delight investors more than consistent, dependable dividend payouts. After all, who doesn't enjoy being compensated for their investments?. Dividends were a valuable commodity for investors in 2022, helping to cushion the impact of drawdowns in other positions. Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%

It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...

