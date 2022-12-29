ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
wealthinsidermag.com

‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023

Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
FLORIDA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Zacks.com

3 Beaten-Down Drug Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023

The drug and the biotech sector took a beating in 2022, despite showing signs of revival early on, as increasing interest rates, rising inflation and an uncertain macro environment had an adverse impact on major economies. As the pandemic lost steam, demand for COVID-19 treatments declined, thereby impacting the top line of the companies, which had successfully developed treatments to combat the spread or were developing treatments for the same.
rigzone.com

BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast

BofA Global Research’s Commodity Research team forecasts that Brent crude oil will average $100 per barrel across 2023. That’s according to a new report from the company sent to Rigzone recently, which highlighted that the team had “framed downside risks in the form of lower than expected Russian export disruption (so far seemingly unaffected) as well as on the demand side of the equation”.
US News and World Report

Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher

(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
LOUISIANA STATE
Zacks.com

3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge

Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
Business Insider

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

Commodity trading in the festive week between Christmas and New Year has always been very light, however be it for oil markets or for metals at large, China continues to set the tone for overall sentiment. Soaring coronavirus cases (assumed but unreported) as well as the U.S.’ gradual recovery from the past week’s polar freeze have been marginally weighing on prices, bringing WTI below $80 per barrel again.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data, Tesla jumps

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures gained on Thursday ahead of labor market data that will give clues on future interest rate hikes, while Tesla extended gains after top boss Elon Musk told staff to ignore the "stock market craziness".
energyintel.com

Crude Oil Futures Settle Lower in Light Trading

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as traders weighed concerns about a surge in Covid-19 cases in China — the world's top oil importer — against the chances that an easing of pandemic restrictions in that country will boost demand. The cold wave that swept through the...
msn.com

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post their second straight annual gains, albeit modest, in a stormy year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine war, a strong dollar and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer China. Brent crude...
CNBC

Putin attempts to undermine oil price cap as global energy markets fracture

A price cap was introduced on Dec. 5 and requires traders using Western services such as maritime routes, insurance and financing to pay no more than $60 per barrel for Russian oil. Urals crude is currently trading around $50 per barrel, according to Finnish refining firm Neste. President Vladimir Putin's...
Zacks.com

3 Big Drug, Biotech Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2023

The drug and biotech sector bounced back in the second half of 2022 from a rather weak performance in the first half. An uptick in M&A deals, strong earnings performance, new drug approvals, a favorable regulatory environment and pipeline successes helped the sector turn around. The sector is expected to...

