Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Giants vs. Colts: 6 keys to victory in Week 17

There are two games left in the 2022-2023 season. This Sunday, the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win contest to cement a post-season run. The Giants’ season has been a pleasant surprise to fans everywhere — no one thought they would be where they are this year after their front office overhaul. But here we are, and the Giants have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.
Colts Place Player On Injured Reserve After Throat Injury

On Saturday, the Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. That'll end his 2022 season. Ngakoue was added to the Colts' injury report for Week 17 with a throat injury. It occurred during this past Monday night's game against the Chargers. Moments ago, Colts reporter Mike Chappell announced that Ngakoue will...
RUMOR: Jets’ surprising Zach Wilson trade plans in offseason, revealed

The second season of the Zach Wilson show for the New York Jets has gone horribly off-script in the worst way possible. Despite finding more team success this year, the former BYU QB continued his struggles from last year. He was benched not once, but twice this year, despite not having any major injuries. Surely, that means that the Jets will trade Zach Wilson, right? Well, not so fast, says the sources of Ian Rapoport.
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 30

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game. NOMINEE #1: KOKOMO’S FLORY BIDUNGA Kokomo is sure to create plenty of highlights this […]
