Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Related
If you're in the blue, you'll get Colts vs. Giants on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) are preparing for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. While the Colts don’t have much to play for other than their pride, the Giants can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Sunday. The Colts have lost five in a row since Jeff Saturday’s first surprising win of his interim tenure.
Giants vs. Colts: 3 reasons for optimism in Week 17
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) for a Week 17 matchup this Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are three reasons for optimism entering Sunday afternoon. Win and advance. The Giants have something extra to play for on Sunday. If New York can defeat...
Giants vs Colts: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Let’s take a look at the Giants Week 17 matchup against the Colts.
Why the Colts Should Turn to a Familiar Face at Head Coach
For their next head coach, the Indianapolis Colts should turn to someone who's been there for them before.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Dolphins once again down to third-string QB after Teddy Bridgewater injures finger
The Miami Dolphins are once again down to their third-string quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater exited in the third quarter of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Picks and Same Game Parlay for Vikings vs. Packers in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers are clinging on for dear life for a shot at the NFL postseason when they host the Minnesota Vikings this week from the (not-so) frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Green Bay. You can find BetSided's best bets and favorite props for today's game, but with...
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
Aidan Hutchinson's rookie season is one for the record books
The advanced numbers love Hutchinson, too. He had the second highest Pro Football Focus grade among qualifying rookies entering play Sunday.
Big Blue View
Quenton Nelson overwhelming choice as Colts’ player Giants’ fans would most like to have
Guard Quenton Nelson is by far the player New York Giants’ fans would most like to have as a Giant if they could. In our poll, this week 72 percent (1,464) of 2,036 voters chose Nelson from a list of five Colts players. Here are the complete poll results:
Why the Giants Will Beat the Colts, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The New York Giants can punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016 if they can beat the Indianapolis Colts.
Colts vs. Giants: Inactive players for Week 17
Wesley French C — Cameron McGrone LB — CB Kenny Moore II will miss his fourth consecutive game while TE Kylen Granson will miss his second consecutive game. Rookie DT Eric Johnson II is a healthy scratch in favor of DT Chris Williams. LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed...
Giants vs. Colts: 6 keys to victory in Week 17
There are two games left in the 2022-2023 season. This Sunday, the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win contest to cement a post-season run. The Giants’ season has been a pleasant surprise to fans everywhere — no one thought they would be where they are this year after their front office overhaul. But here we are, and the Giants have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.
Five to Watch in Giants' Week 17 Game vs. Colts
The Giants need a big game to clinch a postseason berth. These five players/units can help make it happen.
Giants co-owner John Mara’s road to redemption started with an angry grandma | Politi
The Giants invited Maryann Villa to their East Rutherford headquarters one day last spring and, for several hours, recruited her with the kind of full-court sales pitch usually reserved for the NFL’s most coveted free agents. They introduced the 85-year-old grandmother to new general manager Joe Schoen, who outlined...
Colts Place Player On Injured Reserve After Throat Injury
On Saturday, the Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. That'll end his 2022 season. Ngakoue was added to the Colts' injury report for Week 17 with a throat injury. It occurred during this past Monday night's game against the Chargers. Moments ago, Colts reporter Mike Chappell announced that Ngakoue will...
RUMOR: Jets’ surprising Zach Wilson trade plans in offseason, revealed
The second season of the Zach Wilson show for the New York Jets has gone horribly off-script in the worst way possible. Despite finding more team success this year, the former BYU QB continued his struggles from last year. He was benched not once, but twice this year, despite not having any major injuries. Surely, that means that the Jets will trade Zach Wilson, right? Well, not so fast, says the sources of Ian Rapoport.
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 30
INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game. NOMINEE #1: KOKOMO’S FLORY BIDUNGA Kokomo is sure to create plenty of highlights this […]
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0