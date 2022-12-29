The second season of the Zach Wilson show for the New York Jets has gone horribly off-script in the worst way possible. Despite finding more team success this year, the former BYU QB continued his struggles from last year. He was benched not once, but twice this year, despite not having any major injuries. Surely, that means that the Jets will trade Zach Wilson, right? Well, not so fast, says the sources of Ian Rapoport.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO