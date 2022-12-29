Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
JPD Respond to Report of Shots Fired Early Friday
Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of possible shots fired incident this morning. West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 700 block of North East Street at 1:40 this morning of shots fired in the area. According to a police report this morning, the incident...
wlds.com
JPD On the Lookout for Jeep Involved in Hit and Run Crash
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent hit & run incident. According to a Crime Stoppers report, at 3:40 pm, Tuesday, December 20th, a vehicle struck another vehicle in the 1000 block of Beesley Avenue and then fled the scene.
wlds.com
Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges
A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.
wmay.com
Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash
FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
wmay.com
Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck By Train In Springfield
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a train in Springfield Thursday afternoon. Springfield police say the woman was on her bike just before 1pm when she was struck by an Amtrak train at the crossing at 6th and North Grand. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away a short time later.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Two Drug Charges
A Jacksonville man has pled guilty to two drug charges stemming from separate arrests over the last year. 48 year old Perry Handy of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue pled guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams in Morgan County Circuit Court yesterday afternoon.
wmay.com
Fentanyl Remains A Big Concern For Local Police
Fentanyl continues to show up on the streets of Springfield and Sangamon County in drug seizures by local police. Sangamon County reported seizing just over seven grams of pure fentanyl in 2022, up from a single seizure of four grams last year. Prior to that, the county did not have any record of seizures of pure fentanyl.
edglentoday.com
Charges Of Reckless Homicide, Aggravated DUI Filed Against Driver In Fatal Crash With Motorcyclist
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges were filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, alleging that he...
wymg.com
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
Christian Co. Sheriff asking for help locating man missing for over a month
MT. AUBURN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 52-year-old Mt. Auburn man who has been missing for over a month. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said Gregory A. Mendenhall left his mother’s residence on Nov. 1 driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with an Illinois license plate of […]
wlds.com
Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield
Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
WAND TV
Taylorville PD asking for public assistance in gaming shop B&E
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into Annie's Gaming around 4 a.m. on Christmas Day. The person caught on surveillance camera is slim with a black hoodie pulled tight around their face. After entering the...
newschannel20.com
$500 worth of merchandise stolen from Ross Dress for Less
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is assisting the Springfield Police Department in reference to a retail theft and an aggravated battery that took place at Ross Dress for Less. The Springfield Police Department says at 6:15 p.m. on December 22, Three females entered the store and proceeded to...
wlds.com
Pittsfield Police Arrest Two in 3-Month Long Drug Investigation
The Pittsfield Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in a recent drug investigation. Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman says his department requested Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren issue warrants for two individuals as a part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sales of methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Struck with a Crowbar, Threatened with a Gun in Domestic Dispute
Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a domestic disturbance turned violent this afternoon. West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:11PM from a residence in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue. The male caller on the line told dispatch that a female he had an active order of protection against struck his car multiple times and left southbound from the residence in a blue Dodge Journey. The male complainant also advised that one of the female’s family members traveling with her had struck him with a crowbar during an altercation at his residence.
WAND TV
Boil order issued for City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- As of 11am Tuesday December 27th, 2022, there is a boil order in effect for the City of Jacksonville. Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management announced the following City of Jacksonville customers are under the boil order until further notice. - Doolin St between E Oak St...
Comments / 1