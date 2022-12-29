ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

NIROPE AND FRIENDS: Narragansett Lions

Cardi's Furniture & Mattress owner Pete is here to tell us about the Year End Savings going on now at all Cardi's locations. Pete was joined by Eric Menke from the Narraganett Lions discussing the upcoming Penguin Plunge to benefit the RI Lions Children's Cancer Fung.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

Year in Review: Memorable Moments

A look at some of the moments - big and small - that defined the year. Four years after a two-win campaign, the North Kingstown hockey team completed its rise to the top of Division II with a championship in 2022. The Skippers went 14-2-2 in the regular season and were head and shoulders above the rest of the league. They delivered in the playoffs, as well, with a perfect run to the championship. It was the school’s third hockey championship and the first since 2010.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Henry E. Eastwood

Henry E. Eastwood, 94, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on December 25, 2022. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Hoffman) Eastwood. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward Eastwood and Rose (Larossa) Eastwood. Mr. Eastwood was a sales executive in industrial equipment for...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

Charles H. Fiske Jr.

Charles H. Fiske Jr., 87, of Narragansett completed his journey to his heavenly home on December 24, 2022. Born on March 3, 1935, in East Greenwich, he was the beloved son of the late Charles Herbert and Dorothy A. (Johnson) Fiske. Charlie served his country proudly in the United States...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Renna Media

Katie Ledden Signs with University of Rhode Island

On November 10, 2022, Katie Ledden, a Clark Resident and a Senior at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ, signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play Division 1 Basketball at the University of Rhode Island (URI). Ledden originally verbally committed to URI on November 1, 2021, but could not legally sign and formally commit until the recent NCAA National Signing Day of her senior year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

A. David McNab

A. David McNab, 81, of Kingston, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022. Son of A. Douglas, and Elizabeth “Betty” (Crown) McNab, Dave graduated from Belmont High School and received a BS degree from Bates College in 1962. It was there that he met his wife Elizabeth (Metz) of 58 years, class of 1964. Immediately following Dave’s graduation from Bates, he taught science and was a houseparent at the Hinckley School in Maine. Upon Elizabeth’s graduation, they together headed to University of Alaska - Fairbanks to pursue Master degrees. Returning to New England, they settled in Kingston and Dave further studied Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island for a period before embarking on a career teaching Science and Computer Science at Moses Brown School Middle school, retiring in 2008 after 35 years.
KINGSTON, MA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name

This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket world champion thrower Robinson-O'Hagan rules 2022

WOONSOCKET – The sports story of the year in Woonsocket/North Smithfield? Woonsocket High graduate Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s dynamic conclusion to his magnificent high school throwing career might end up being the sports story of the decade. After all, it’s extremely rare to see a high school track and...
WOONSOCKET, RI
independentri.com

Five transfers highlight URI's early signing haul

Five transfers – including three from FBS programs – headlined the early signing day haul for the University of Rhode Island football program. Thirteen players made their commitments official, with more expected on the later football signing day in February. “As is always the case, the program improved...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
FALL RIVER, MA

