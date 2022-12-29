Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Turnto10.com
NIROPE AND FRIENDS: Narragansett Lions
Cardi's Furniture & Mattress owner Pete is here to tell us about the Year End Savings going on now at all Cardi's locations. Pete was joined by Eric Menke from the Narraganett Lions discussing the upcoming Penguin Plunge to benefit the RI Lions Children's Cancer Fung.
independentri.com
Year in Review: Memorable Moments
A look at some of the moments - big and small - that defined the year. Four years after a two-win campaign, the North Kingstown hockey team completed its rise to the top of Division II with a championship in 2022. The Skippers went 14-2-2 in the regular season and were head and shoulders above the rest of the league. They delivered in the playoffs, as well, with a perfect run to the championship. It was the school’s third hockey championship and the first since 2010.
independentri.com
Henry E. Eastwood
Henry E. Eastwood, 94, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on December 25, 2022. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Hoffman) Eastwood. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward Eastwood and Rose (Larossa) Eastwood. Mr. Eastwood was a sales executive in industrial equipment for...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
independentri.com
Charles H. Fiske Jr.
Charles H. Fiske Jr., 87, of Narragansett completed his journey to his heavenly home on December 24, 2022. Born on March 3, 1935, in East Greenwich, he was the beloved son of the late Charles Herbert and Dorothy A. (Johnson) Fiske. Charlie served his country proudly in the United States...
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
Renna Media
Katie Ledden Signs with University of Rhode Island
On November 10, 2022, Katie Ledden, a Clark Resident and a Senior at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ, signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play Division 1 Basketball at the University of Rhode Island (URI). Ledden originally verbally committed to URI on November 1, 2021, but could not legally sign and formally commit until the recent NCAA National Signing Day of her senior year.
independentri.com
A. David McNab
A. David McNab, 81, of Kingston, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022. Son of A. Douglas, and Elizabeth “Betty” (Crown) McNab, Dave graduated from Belmont High School and received a BS degree from Bates College in 1962. It was there that he met his wife Elizabeth (Metz) of 58 years, class of 1964. Immediately following Dave’s graduation from Bates, he taught science and was a houseparent at the Hinckley School in Maine. Upon Elizabeth’s graduation, they together headed to University of Alaska - Fairbanks to pursue Master degrees. Returning to New England, they settled in Kingston and Dave further studied Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island for a period before embarking on a career teaching Science and Computer Science at Moses Brown School Middle school, retiring in 2008 after 35 years.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket world champion thrower Robinson-O'Hagan rules 2022
WOONSOCKET – The sports story of the year in Woonsocket/North Smithfield? Woonsocket High graduate Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s dynamic conclusion to his magnificent high school throwing career might end up being the sports story of the decade. After all, it’s extremely rare to see a high school track and...
independentri.com
Five transfers highlight URI's early signing haul
Five transfers – including three from FBS programs – headlined the early signing day haul for the University of Rhode Island football program. Thirteen players made their commitments official, with more expected on the later football signing day in February. “As is always the case, the program improved...
‘Vicious attack’: Witness describes moment HS player punched ref during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A high school basketball player is being charged with simple assault and battery in Quincy Juvenile Court, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley. The 17-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly “sucker punched” the referee in the face during the game against...
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River Police Commissioner, boxer, founder of PAL, Nero Farias passes away
Fall River – Nero Farias, age 92, passed away suddenly at Charlton Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Agostinho and Marianna (Pimental) Farias. He was the loving husband of Grace (Moniz) Farias for 38 years. Nero was...
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
Police investigating after Boston high school basketball player allegedly punched referee at Cohasset game
Excel High School was the visiting team against Cohasset on Wednesday night. Police are investigating after a basketball player from Excel High School in Boston allegedly punched a referee during a game at Cohasset High School on Wednesday night. Cohasset police were called to the school’s gymnasium around 6:45 p.m....
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
