shefinds

These 4 Starbucks Hacks Will Save You So Much Money This Winter

If you love sipping on warm, tasty Starbucks drinks all winter long, you’ll want to take advantage of hacks and deals to save big at the coffee chain! As originally compiled by GOBankingRates, customers can try the following four tricks to save more when buying drinks or food at Starbucks this holiday season:
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
TheStreet

Starbucks Plans Big Rewards Changes (Members Won't Be Pleased)

Though the Starbucks Rewards program started in 2008, it still has an old-time feel. It was designed, back in the day, as a modern, digital version of the original customer punch cards of the 1980s and 1990s. The program has evolved quite a bit over the years but the concept...
The Independent

Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...

