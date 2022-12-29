Read full article on original website
These 4 Starbucks Hacks Will Save You So Much Money This Winter
If you love sipping on warm, tasty Starbucks drinks all winter long, you’ll want to take advantage of hacks and deals to save big at the coffee chain! As originally compiled by GOBankingRates, customers can try the following four tricks to save more when buying drinks or food at Starbucks this holiday season:
Starbucks has rolled out a new tipping system and customers are freaking out
The new system at Starbucks prompts customers to tip their baristas, and it can get... awkward.
After Starbucks Rolls Out A New Tipping System Some Baristas Are Refusing To Use It, Sparking Debate
Starbucks rolled out a new tip system that allows customers to recognize their favorite baristas by giving them credit or debit card tips. However, the minor change has caused a lot of online commotion among Starbucks customers and employees.
Outrage at Starbucks’ tipping prompt shows people don’t get how the tipping con works
It’s Monday morning. Groggy from a lack of caffeine, you pull into the Starbucks drive-thru to buy a cup of coffee. The same employee you see every morning hands you a cup of the same coffee you order every morning. But then you get a rude awakening: When you use your credit card to pay, a digital prompt on the screen asks if you want to tip $1, $2 or $5.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Thrillist
Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month
In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
We asked Starbucks baristas which customer habits annoy them most. Here are 5 things they want you to stop doing right now.
If you want to get on your Starbucks barista's good side this holiday season, avoid doing these five things when ordering or visiting the store.
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Starbucks Customer Says Tipping Expectations Are Out of Control After Drive-Thru Experience
You won't have to search hard on social media platforms to find folks who are absolutely befuddled that more and more businesses are prompting customers to leave a tip in situations where it wasn't previously expected. Especially now that Starbucks has changed its POS system to include tipping prompts on all transactions.
A Starbucks Employee Tells Us The Life-Changing Hack For Getting Lattes For ‘Free’
If you’re a sucker for a Starbucks latte, it’s time to listen up: One TikTok user who goes by @lyellgirl just shared a life-changing hack that can save you so many stars on the Starbucks app. It’s all about making one small change when you go to order—and we’re going to bet you’ll never go back to the old way after trying it out.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Alleged Walmart Shoppers Claim There is a Problem With Delivery
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Some Starbucks customers are furious about changes to its rewards program that makes most free drinks harder to redeem
Many items, like free coffee, lattes, and sandwiches, will soon require more stars, and some customers say they're going to stop frequenting the store.
Starbuck's Customer Frustrated With Growing American Tipping Culture As More Transactions Force The Issue
Starbucks has added a tipping feature to their payment tablet. But the change has led to awkwardness for workers and customers. TikToker Chelo Abbe (@cheloabbe) went to fill his order via a drive-thru. He had a memorable experience - because it felt him feeling frustrated. The video racked up 640,900 views, 42.6k likes, and 6947 comments.
Walmart Receiving Backlash for Sweeping New Bag Policy
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Starbucks Could Be Crippled by Unions
Starbucks faces a hurdle that will be a problem in the coming years, unless it can treat its poorly paid store employees well enough to end their labor actions.
Stores and restaurants closed on New Year's Day 2023: Costco, Trader Joe's, Chick-fil-A, and more
Stores and restaurants open on New Year's Day 2023 include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Chipotle.
Starbucks Plans Big Rewards Changes (Members Won't Be Pleased)
Though the Starbucks Rewards program started in 2008, it still has an old-time feel. It was designed, back in the day, as a modern, digital version of the original customer punch cards of the 1980s and 1990s. The program has evolved quite a bit over the years but the concept...
Starbucks shake-up to make it harder to get free drinks for loyal fans – and customers are furious
COFFEE lovers have been left with a bitter taste after Starbucks announced changes to its rewards system. The popular coffee shop gives stars to its members when they make a purchase that they can collect and redeem later on. Starbucks has announced that beginning on February 13, customers will have...
Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times
With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
