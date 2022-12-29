As seen in a highly viewed TikTok video, Starbucks recently—and quietly— changed their payroll policy for locations in the following states: California, Massachussets, Maine and Minnesota. One employee of the coffee chain (TikTok creator @kinghennn) posted a video on November 8th in which he is seen reacting with wide eyes and surprised facial expressions to a document taped to (presumably) the break room wall of his workplace. The page—adorned with the Starbucks logo— is titled, “Weekly Payroll Frequency Change” and revealed that the company plans to switch from a biweekly paying schedule to a weekly one.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO