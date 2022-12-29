Read full article on original website
These 4 Starbucks Hacks Will Save You So Much Money This Winter
If you love sipping on warm, tasty Starbucks drinks all winter long, you’ll want to take advantage of hacks and deals to save big at the coffee chain! As originally compiled by GOBankingRates, customers can try the following four tricks to save more when buying drinks or food at Starbucks this holiday season:
After Starbucks Rolls Out A New Tipping System Some Baristas Are Refusing To Use It, Sparking Debate
Starbucks rolled out a new tip system that allows customers to recognize their favorite baristas by giving them credit or debit card tips. However, the minor change has caused a lot of online commotion among Starbucks customers and employees.
Outrage at Starbucks’ tipping prompt shows people don’t get how the tipping con works
It’s Monday morning. Groggy from a lack of caffeine, you pull into the Starbucks drive-thru to buy a cup of coffee. The same employee you see every morning hands you a cup of the same coffee you order every morning. But then you get a rude awakening: When you use your credit card to pay, a digital prompt on the screen asks if you want to tip $1, $2 or $5.
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.Starting February 13, members will need 100 stars - Starbucks' term for points - to get one cup of hot or iced coffee or tea, a baked good, a packaged snack or a to-go cup. Members will need 200 stars to get a latte or Frappuccino or a hot breakfast item, and 300 for a salad, lunch sandwich, protein box or packaged coffee (like a bag of beans).Currently, members need only 50 stars to get a hot tea, coffee or bakery item, 150...
People Are So Mad At Starbucks For Their New ‘Awkward’ Tipping Policy: ‘Just Pay Them A Fair Salary’
Starbucks customers are expressing their concerns with the coffee chain‘s new tipping system, as seen on Twitter, Reddit and elsewhere on social media. While tipping baristas at your Starbucks location is not mandatory, many coffee lovers are noting that they feel “pressured” to tip more with the “inescapable” new set-up.
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Over 200 Walmart Stores Soon to Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag
A Colorado Walmart will soon join locations in three other states to meet eco-friendly initiatives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Sentinel, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Thrillist
Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month
In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
We asked Starbucks baristas which customer habits annoy them most. Here are 5 things they want you to stop doing right now.
If you want to get on your Starbucks barista's good side this holiday season, avoid doing these five things when ordering or visiting the store.
Starbucks Customer Says Tipping Expectations Are Out of Control After Drive-Thru Experience
You won't have to search hard on social media platforms to find folks who are absolutely befuddled that more and more businesses are prompting customers to leave a tip in situations where it wasn't previously expected. Especially now that Starbucks has changed its POS system to include tipping prompts on all transactions.
A Starbucks Employee Tells Us The Life-Changing Hack For Getting Lattes For ‘Free’
If you’re a sucker for a Starbucks latte, it’s time to listen up: One TikTok user who goes by @lyellgirl just shared a life-changing hack that can save you so many stars on the Starbucks app. It’s all about making one small change when you go to order—and we’re going to bet you’ll never go back to the old way after trying it out.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Costco is Planning to Open 10+ New Locations in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahooand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Some Starbucks customers are furious about changes to its rewards program that makes most free drinks harder to redeem
Many items, like free coffee, lattes, and sandwiches, will soon require more stars, and some customers say they're going to stop frequenting the store.
Starbucks Just Made A Subtle Change To Their Payroll Policy—Here’s What Employees Need To Know
As seen in a highly viewed TikTok video, Starbucks recently—and quietly— changed their payroll policy for locations in the following states: California, Massachussets, Maine and Minnesota. One employee of the coffee chain (TikTok creator @kinghennn) posted a video on November 8th in which he is seen reacting with wide eyes and surprised facial expressions to a document taped to (presumably) the break room wall of his workplace. The page—adorned with the Starbucks logo— is titled, “Weekly Payroll Frequency Change” and revealed that the company plans to switch from a biweekly paying schedule to a weekly one.
Starbucks Could Be Crippled by Unions
Starbucks faces a hurdle that will be a problem in the coming years, unless it can treat its poorly paid store employees well enough to end their labor actions.
Stores and restaurants closed on New Year's Day 2023: Costco, Trader Joe's, Chick-fil-A, and more
Stores and restaurants open on New Year's Day 2023 include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Chipotle.
Starbucks Plans Big Rewards Changes (Members Won't Be Pleased)
Though the Starbucks Rewards program started in 2008, it still has an old-time feel. It was designed, back in the day, as a modern, digital version of the original customer punch cards of the 1980s and 1990s. The program has evolved quite a bit over the years but the concept...
Marconews.com
What's open on Christmas Day? Starbucks, McDonald's open; Costco, Walmart closed
For a handful of days throughout the year, consumers have few options in America. Christmas Day is one of those days. Need to pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift? Good luck with that. Forgot a last-minute Christmas ingredient? You would've had better luck finding it on Christmas Eve. Looking to grab a bite? You have some options.
