ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester organizations donating for Buffalo in city’s time of need

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pub1g_0jxVvnyq00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help Buffalo in the city’s time of need, organizations in Rochester are sending supplies to aid after a winter storm impacted the Western New York region.

Essential supplies are being accepted as donations — such as non-perishable food, first aid kits, hygiene products, baby formula, clothes, shovels, flashlights, and batteries.

Monroe County sends help after Buffalo snow storm

One of the organizations helping out is Untrapped Ministries — Justin Morris, the founder of the organization — explains why they are helping out.

“Buffalo, New York as we all know has been hit with a major atrocity — a national disaster — and we wanna be in service,” Morris said. “And when you see an instance like this you, you gotta try to figure out what can we do here in Rochester to assist them in their time of need.”

The Red Cross is also looking for donations and they are ready to send in whatever is needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Malik Clark
1d ago

why Rochester is poor ask joe biden to send a couple billion dollars to upstate ny take it out the budget for Ukraine 🤔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutv29.com

Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief

The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Another violent year

In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
ROCHESTER, NY
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigation on Lake Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were on the scene of an investigation along Lake Avenue in the city Friday night. A News 8 photographer saw an ambulance leave the scene around 9:30 p.m. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation, or any injuries or arrests. This is a developing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy