Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

GREAT BEAR NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are looking for a great way to slide into 2023, the New Year’s Eve party at Great Bear Ski Valley may be the way to go. Great Bear’s New Year’s Eve event, with discounted tickets after 5 p.m. and fireworks at the top of the ski hill at midnight, to start the year off with a bang.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 1st

SIOUX FALLS SD (KELO) — Start New Year’s on the right foot with a hike through Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The park’s First Day Hike is a 1-mile walk from 2-3 p.m. Be sure to dress for the weather. The hike is free, but a park entrance license is required.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Plumbers turning tide on frozen pipes

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Local plumbers are working to get caught up with calls involving frozen pipes related to our last winter storm. Burst pipes have sent water gushing inside of homes as well as businesses in the Sioux Falls area. Frisbee plumber Kirby McGreevy was called off...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
LENNOX, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about Saturday’s two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Canton. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person died and another person was seriously injured in the crash.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Begin The New Year With Sioux Falls Frosty Frolics

Jumping into the New Year literally with skates, skies, and sleds is going to be so much fun when the Sioux Falls 2023 Frosty Frolics rolls around. I can't think of a better time to get outdoors to enjoy the winter. Before you summon a dose of leftover humbugness, just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car

ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Woman Taken To Hospital After Lester Area Accident

Lester, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Lester on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 9:55 p.m., Jean Marrow of Sioux Falls was westbound on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about two and a half miles east of Lester, or four and a half miles west of Rock Rapids when she hit a snow drift with her 2013 Toyota Scion. She lost control of the vehicle, which went into the north ditch and rolled.
LESTER, IA
B102.7

B102.7

