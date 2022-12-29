ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Check out these family-friendly New Year's Eve events in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and there are several family-friendly events the whole family can enjoy. Over at Thinkery, a fun hands-on children's museum in the Mueller area, they are preparing for a big party. "It'll end up being about 3,000 balloons that staff and...
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming

Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
KVUE

New Year's Eve Forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to ring in the new year!. Mother Nature is expected to cooperate this year for any outdoor celebrations this weekend. Comfortable conditions will last through the evening, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s by midnight. Clear skies will make for a fantastic backdrop for any firework displays tonight, even with the wind moving from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Weekend: Robin Goodfellow at Austin Pets Alive

Robin Goodfellow is a one-year-old Dutch shepherd, a real sweetheart who makes friends with ease. He walks a little funny due to a lameness in his left leg and no control over his tail, but he doesn't let that stop him from exploring and learning about everything around him. He's available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive's Town Lake Adoption Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

These 4 Texas cities soar on list of best places for a long layover

Given the current holiday travel nightmare for anyone flying with — or working for — Southwest Airlines, it's natural for travelers to be thinking some version of, "What if that happens to me? Please don't let that happen to me."Lawn Love has been thinking about that, too. Well, perhaps not specifically about this week, but, the timing of the company's latest survey is coincidental. Lawn Love ranked the best and worst cities for long layovers, with four Texas cities in the top 20. Houston ranks best, at No. 4), followed by Dallas (No. 7), San Antonio (No. 17), and Austin...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin's 10 hottest restaurant stories of 2022 sizzle with exciting expansions and national acclaim

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, now turning our attention to Austin’s unstoppable food scene. This year, we saw major acquisitions, intrepid expansions, and recognition from trusted publications (including CultureMap’s own Tastemakers!). Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Austin-based Hopdoddy beefs up with acquisition of popular Texas burger brand. In early 2022, Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar acquired Bryan-based Grub Burger Bar to form a new company that unites two of Texas’ most prominent better-burger joints. Now known as HiBar Hospitality Group, the...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million

6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin's landmark estate checks in on list of world's best hotels, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin's landmark estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels. The Commodore Perry Estate is one of the best hotels in the world, according to Condė Nast Traveler.2. New luxury community breaks ground in North Austin's booming tech corridor. Presidium Tech Ridge, a four-story luxury apartment community that ties into the natural surroundings, is slated for completion next year.3. Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. This biopic is a reminder of what a great singer Whitney Houston was.4. Zillow's experts predict the top 5 home trends for 2023 in Austin and beyond. Pandemic-era home fads are still hanging on, according to data from Zillow.5. Texas population shatters records with massive new number milestone. We're welcoming more and more new Texans every day.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy