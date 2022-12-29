Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
LIST: Iconic Austin businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Supply chain issues, soaring rents and a changing culture are among the reasons owners cited as what drove them to close the doors of these iconic Austin businesses. Here are a few that Austinites will undoubtedly miss in the New Year.
Check out these family-friendly New Year's Eve events in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and there are several family-friendly events the whole family can enjoy. Over at Thinkery, a fun hands-on children's museum in the Mueller area, they are preparing for a big party. "It'll end up being about 3,000 balloons that staff and...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Houston Chronicle
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming
Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Austin
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
KVUE
New Year's Eve Forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to ring in the new year!. Mother Nature is expected to cooperate this year for any outdoor celebrations this weekend. Comfortable conditions will last through the evening, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and upper 50s by midnight. Clear skies will make for a fantastic backdrop for any firework displays tonight, even with the wind moving from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
austinmonthly.com
Austin’s 2023 Top Doctors
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicited peer nominations from physicians in the greater Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination pro- cess is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. Austin Monthly then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
ROUNDUP: 10 local eateries featured in New Braunfels in 2022
Becky Wiggins (fourth from right) and Scott Rouhselang (sixth from left) work with their staff at McAdoo's. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2022 comes to a close, here's a look at some of the restaurants Community Impact featured in the New Braunfels area that might lead to a new favorite local eatery.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Robin Goodfellow at Austin Pets Alive
Robin Goodfellow is a one-year-old Dutch shepherd, a real sweetheart who makes friends with ease. He walks a little funny due to a lameness in his left leg and no control over his tail, but he doesn't let that stop him from exploring and learning about everything around him. He's available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive's Town Lake Adoption Center.
Vooodoo Doughnut to Open Burnet Road Location
The chain offers a truly dizzying array of doughnuts, both classic and completely original, such as banana cream pie, voodoo bubble, Portland cream, and several others.
These 4 Texas cities soar on list of best places for a long layover
Given the current holiday travel nightmare for anyone flying with — or working for — Southwest Airlines, it's natural for travelers to be thinking some version of, "What if that happens to me? Please don't let that happen to me."Lawn Love has been thinking about that, too. Well, perhaps not specifically about this week, but, the timing of the company's latest survey is coincidental. Lawn Love ranked the best and worst cities for long layovers, with four Texas cities in the top 20. Houston ranks best, at No. 4), followed by Dallas (No. 7), San Antonio (No. 17), and Austin...
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Austin's 10 hottest restaurant stories of 2022 sizzle with exciting expansions and national acclaim
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, now turning our attention to Austin’s unstoppable food scene. This year, we saw major acquisitions, intrepid expansions, and recognition from trusted publications (including CultureMap’s own Tastemakers!). Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Austin-based Hopdoddy beefs up with acquisition of popular Texas burger brand. In early 2022, Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar acquired Bryan-based Grub Burger Bar to form a new company that unites two of Texas’ most prominent better-burger joints. Now known as HiBar Hospitality Group, the...
austinot.com
Austin stores open on New Years Eve 2023 – NYE store hours for grocery, retail shops near you
New Year’s Eve is a time to reflect on the previous year and make plans for the next (here’s to a much better 2023!). While many people spend the day hydrating and resting in preparation for a night of partying, for others, New Year’s Eve is just another day – and that means shopping.
Gourdough’s Donuts airstream stolen
Gourdough's Donuts posted online that its airstream was stolen over the Christmas holiday from Bastrop County.
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million
6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Austin's landmark estate checks in on list of world's best hotels, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin's landmark estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels. The Commodore Perry Estate is one of the best hotels in the world, according to Condė Nast Traveler.2. New luxury community breaks ground in North Austin's booming tech corridor. Presidium Tech Ridge, a four-story luxury apartment community that ties into the natural surroundings, is slated for completion next year.3. Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. This biopic is a reminder of what a great singer Whitney Houston was.4. Zillow's experts predict the top 5 home trends for 2023 in Austin and beyond. Pandemic-era home fads are still hanging on, according to data from Zillow.5. Texas population shatters records with massive new number milestone. We're welcoming more and more new Texans every day.
CultureMap Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://austin.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0