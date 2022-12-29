ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Ardith Harris Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Mrs. Ardith Jean Harris, age 81, of Anita, IA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home in Anita.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.

Western Iowa Today

Marjorie Young Obituary

Marjorie Marie Young, age 91, of Adair, IA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her son Terry Young of Adair. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wayne Randolph Obituary

Funeral Services 76 year old Wayne Randolph of Harlan will be Tuesday, January 3rd at 11AM at the First United Methodist Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Monday, January 2nd from 5PM to 8PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gladys Hansen Obituary

Gladys Marie Hansen, age 91, of Manning, IA formerly of Audubon, IA, passed away on December 21, 2022, at Manning Senior Living. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday afternoon, January 03, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa with Pastor Dan Beattie officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon, Iowa. The family will meet with friends Tuesday morning from Noon until the time of the service at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MANNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judy Scheffler Obituary

Judy Scheffler, daughter of Bob and Gwen (Becker) Ellsworth, was born on August 3, 1945, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. She attended and graduated from Armour, South Dakota. In 1966 Judy moved to Harlan, IA and attending nursing school. On December 16, 1967, Judy was united in marriage to Henry...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Deborah Cooley Obituary

Deborah Jo Cooley, the daughter of Dell and Judith Ann (Myers) Wallace, was born December 8, 1954, in Creston, IA. She died December 20, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA, at the age of 68 years, and 12 days. Deborah started school in Griswold, moved to...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Duane Schuler Obituary

Duane W. Schuler, age 90, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA with Rev. Doug Howell officiating. Burial will follow at the Noble Township Cemetery near Lyman, IA. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 pm till 7 pm at the funeral home on Monday, January 2, 2023.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ray Erickson Obituary

Ray Erickson, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Ray is survived by his wife, Vicki. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A time of visitation with the family and refreshments will be held immediately following the service.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jordan Pierce Obituary

Jordan Christopher Pierce, the son of Jerry Ray Pierce and Pamela Mary (Danker) Jacob, was born November 29, 1983, in Council Bluffs, IA. Jordan died December 25, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE, at the age of 39 years, and 26 days. Jordan grew up in Oakland, where...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Terry Bringleson Obituary

Terry Bringleson, 69, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at CHI Health – Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Terry Allen Bringleson was born on November 30, 1953, in Iowa City, Iowa the son on Mary Ann Bringleson. He lived most of his life in Atlantic. He worked at Midway Distributing for a few years and also kept busy doing many odd jobs. Terry’s hard work ethic was appreciated by his boss and coworkers.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Linda Fay Obituary

Linda Fay, age 60, of Lewis, IA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her husband Brett Fay of Lewis, and many more family. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
VAN METER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Accident

(Adair) Rescue crews were called to a two-vehicle accident in Adair County at 9:23 this (Thursday) morning. According to Cass County Communications, the accident involved a semi versus a car on White Pole Road near the Jesse James Monument west of Adair. Injuries are unknown currently. Cass EMS was dispatched to Adair County. We will have more information as soon as it is available.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Meg Andersen hired as Exira City Clerk

(Exira) Exira has a new city clerk. Meg Andersen’s hire was approved on Wednesday by the City Council. Mayor Mike Huegerich says she comes with a variety of experience. “They moved back to the area in July. She’s had a lot of different jobs and was looking for something new. She had a lot of experience in the medical field and was trying to get out of that.”
EXIRA, IA
iheart.com

One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

No Injuries Reported Tuesday In Grain Trailer Rollover Near Arcadia

No serious injuries were reported yesterday (Tuesday) following a grain truck rollover accident south of Arcadia. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched at approximately 2:36 p.m. to the scene of the crash near the intersection of 220th Street and Delta Avenue. Authorities say a 2013 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 52-year-old Larry Lee Lesle of Auburn, was traveling southbound on Delta and drifted onto the west shoulder. The trailer, which was carrying a full load of grain, slipped into the west ditch and caused the vehicle to overturn. Traffic was blocked for several hours while first-responders worked to clear the scene. Lesle reported possible minor injuries and was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by private vehicle for treatment. Damage recorded in the incident is estimated at $100,000.
ARCADIA, IA
