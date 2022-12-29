Ardith Harris Obituary
Mrs. Ardith Jean Harris, age 81, of Anita, IA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home in Anita.
Funeral arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
