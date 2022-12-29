Read full article on original website
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in. Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will remain in minor flood stage today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Sierra Nevada. Foothills, San Joaquin River Basin, and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...Through...
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in. Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. California... Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Humboldt County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled...
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Marin. * WHEN...Until 630...
CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. ...Patchy Fog This Morning... Patchy fog has developed early this morning across portions of. eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Visibilities have been ranging between one-half and 3 statute. miles, but at times have been as low as...
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Newsom Clears Misconceptions On Gas Price Gouging Penalties
On Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable for profiting...
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as...
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
