SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side Mountains. South of 198 and Buena Vista. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this...
SFGate
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in. Mokelumne River Near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton affecting. Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. Cosumnes River Near McConnell affecting Sacramento and San. Joaquin Counties. Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting...
news3lv.com
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
2news.com
Rain Quickly Turns To Snow Across Northern Nevada
Officials recommend drivers to not travel during these conditions. The snow and slush that has fallen on roadways throughout the day is leading to reduced traction.
Record-Courier
Power outages spread to Carson Valley
Multiple callers reported lines down in Gardnerville after heavy wet snow accumulated in downtown. NVenergy.com reports 2,825 homes and businesses are without power in Carson Valley, joining more than 1,000 still without electricity at Lake Tahoe. Estimates for power being restored for most customers is between 2:45 and 3 p.m....
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
2news.com
Over 42,000 NV Energy customers without power in northern Nevada
As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, NV Energy is reporting that over 49,000 customers are without power in northern Nevada. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area. There is no...
KCRA.com
Northern California Forecast: Timeline for heavier rain on Saturday
Rain intensity is increasing along the California coast and will spread inland through this a.m. Rain will be heavy at times through morning into midday before tapering in the afternoon. The Sierra is expecting a change over from rain to snow. Snow levels will lower from 8,500 feet to roughly...
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
Record-Courier
Snow results in cancellation of flood advisory
A flood advisory for Carson Valley was canceled early after forecast rain turned entirely to snow. "The heavy rain has turned over to snow," forecasters said at 5:20 p.m. "Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures." A Fish Springs resident reported...
Lake Tahoe Area Warned of Weekend Impact of Winter Storm
National Weather Service storm watches are in place for northeastern California.
SFGate
California dries out, digs out after storm dumps rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was drying out and digging out on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 near...
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
Storm Updates: Widespread flooding across California
This article will no longer be updated, follow the flooding updates here. (KTXL) — The atmospheric river drenching California has led to widespread flooding in the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada, as well as other parts of the state. Sacramento County, as well as most counties in the region, are under Severe Flood Warnings, […]
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
