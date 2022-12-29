Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Two Iowans honored on ‘2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float’ for organ and tissue donation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Donor Network is honoring two Iowans who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines, IA, and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton, IA will both be honored on the “2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float” which is part of a national campaign to help share the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation with those who watch the Rose Parade every year.
ourquadcities.com
This is the best restaurant in Iowa, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well-known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States. Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many food lovers have put their trust in Guy Fieri’s opinions when it comes to learning about the best diners, drive-ins and dive bars to indulge in a good meal.
KAAL-TV
Iowa woman heading to NYC for a chance to be ‘Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year’
(ABC 6 News) – A lottery winner from a tiny central Iowa community will spend New Year’s Eve in New York and have a chance to win a $1 million prize in a special Powerball drawing. Chris Manuel, 60, of Swan is among 29 nationwide finalists for the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
osceolaiowa.com
Twyla Gochanour
Twyla Marie Gochanour, formerly of Weldon, Iowa, died of congestive heart failure at Mercy One - Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City on December 21, 2022. She was born in Corydon (Lucas County), Iowa on March 14, 1928, to Albert Robert and Lillie Fern (Grove) Burdess. Twyla had 5 sisters and 8 brothers: Beverly Stillian (Everett), Doris Wineland (Larry), Mary Francis Burdess, Lyla Jean Simmons (Ken), Judy Welch (Dennis), Warren (Dollie), Dean (Carol), Lyle Gilbert (Barb), Glenn (Mary), Lester (Dorothy), Marvin Franklin (Mary), John (Beverly), and Norman (Sharon).
KCCI.com
Fire rips through former Iowa restaurant
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Flames ripped through a former southern Iowa restaurant early Friday morning. According to Centerville interim fire chief Vern Milburn, crews were called to the former Manhattan Steakhouse on Highway 5, just after 3 a.m. The caller reported an explosion and flames shooting through the roof. Milburn...
Passengers at Des Moines airport get creative as Southwest flight cancelations create chaos
DES MOINES, Iowa — Holiday horror. “Kids were crying at the airport,” said Mike Patel as he waited on luggage to arrive inside the Des Moines International Airport Tuesday afternoon. Southwest Airlines continues its surge of flight cancelations. “Our flight got delayed and delayed delayed,” said Kelly Main who resides in Mount Ayr, Iowa. He […]
weareiowa.com
Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
KCCI.com
Meningococcal invasive disease detected in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says they have identified a "small number of cases" of meningococcal disease in the state. Meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria and can lead to meningitis, a brain and spinal cord infection. It can also cause deadly blood infections.
kttn.com
Obituary: Susie Doscher
Susie Doscher, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on December 25, 2022. Susie D. Doscher was born in Unionville on November 11, 1952, the daughter of Larry and Darlene Francis (Fields) Belger. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1971. Most of Susie’s work career was in the health care field where she was a nurse’s aide at the Putnam County Care Center and the Corydon nursing home among other places. She also did in-home health care for several years. Susie had lived in Leon, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa, and moved back to Unionville in 2017. Susie was a strong-willed and independent person who loved people. She never met a stranger and had the unique gifts to be a good caregiver. She was a homemaker who loved to raise flowers. She liked scary movies and westerns. She also loved her family.
KCCI.com
Police: Material witness in Des Moines homicide found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A material witness in thehomicide of a Des Moines Public Schools employee has been found dead, according to Des Moines police. On Dec. 12, 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams was found dead in her home by officers who were called there for a welfare check. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
iowa.media
2022s MOST POPULAR: Drake men’s basketball broadcaster calls it ‘Sad Day in Iowa’ when women’s sports are protected
***At the end of every year we revisit some of our most popular stories from the calendar year. This article examines the response of a sports broadcaster called Michael Admire, who said protecting women’s sports made it a “sad day” in the state of Iowa.***. A sports...
KCCI.com
A state veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
iheart.com
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
Des Moines police say number of kids and teens with guns is concerning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Years ago, Calvetta Harris lost a loved one, as well as a family friend, to gun violence. To help get herself through...
