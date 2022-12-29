ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday, December 30, 2022, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed. Zone 2:...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
