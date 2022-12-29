Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert
Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday, December 30, 2022, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed. Zone 2:...
Sioux Falls Free Christmas Tree Drop-Off Sites Are Now Open
Christmas 2022 is now over. So where do you go in Sioux Falls to dump off your Christmas tree? Here's what you need to know. The City of Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites yesterday. You can drop off your now fairly dried-up Christmas tree at two...
Closure Call UPDATE: 20 Year Prom Pact – Brooke and Jeffrey
A few months ago we learned of a listener's pact from 20 years ago, and after he appeared on our show we now have an UPDATE on one of the most romantic long shots of all time... Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen...
Center for Family Medicine in Sioux Falls Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
Center for Family Medicine Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary. Center for Family Medicine (CFM) and the Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency (SFFMR) announces its 50th anniversary as a family medicine clinic and residency program in 2023. CFM is a non-profit corporation originally formed in 1973 as the “Family Practice Center,” jointly...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0