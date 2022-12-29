JUUL to Pay Iowa $5 Million
(Des Moines) The nation’s largest e-cigarette maker is paying Iowa five million dollars. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says JUUL Labs will pay the five million over four years to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. He says JUUL exposed its product to Iowans under the age of 21. Miller says that E-cigarettes should be promoted to smokers as a less harmful alternative, but not to youth. He says the settlement will provide resources and education to Iowa youth targeted by the company’s products and become users.
