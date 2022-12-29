Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sadberry Intermediate is Bryan ISD’s newest intermediate school that will open in August 2023. The family of O.W. Sadberry has been involved throughout the construction. “I’m overwhelmed,” Halcyon Watkins, O.W. Sadberry’s daughter, said. “I said, well, they’ve brought him back to life. It’s not just...
wtaw.com
College Station And Bryan ISD Annual Calendar Surveys Are Out
College Station and Bryan ISD’s websites includes surveys for choosing next year’s school calendars. The deadline to vote for CSISD’s calendar is January 6 and the BISD deadline is January 8. One of CSISD’s calendar options includes several half days for students to create teacher work time....
wtaw.com
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Hears About Changes Coming To Student Organizations On The Flagship Campus
Texas A&M’s structure for recognizing student organizations, which was made after the bonfire collapse in 1999, is changing as a part of the president’s reorganization plan. Vice president of student affairs Joe Ramirez presented during a board of regents workshop in November, breaking down 1,200 organizations into four...
KBTX.com
College Station City Council approves budget to demolish former nursing home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, Unlimited Potential, is one step closer to moving into its new campus in College Station. During a meeting on Dec. 8, the College Station City Council approved spending up to $345,000 to remove the former nursing home complex located on Anderson Street. They say...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Buy Software So People Will Ask Election Day Questions With A Text Instead Of Jamming Phone Lines At The Elections Office
Brazos County voters who have questions in future elections will be able to get answers by sending a text message. That is after a county commission majority approved buying a software package for $9,000 dollars. County judge Duane Peters said during the November election, the elections office phone system was...
wtaw.com
BTU Power Outage Affects 3,600 Bryan Customers
A power outage in central Bryan Friday morning initially impacted 3,600 customers. BTU spokeswoman Meghan Brown said they were able to shift customers to other feeder lines. Service was restored to all customers by noon, which was 30 minutes after BTU posted the outage on its social media. The outage...
KBTX.com
Longtime barber shop in College Station closes after 67 years of service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After more than 60 years of service, owner Jesse Medina is closing his doors to the Aggieland Barber Shop. Medina is a longtime resident of Bryan. After he served in the military, he brought home his passion for cutting hair. He was hired at the barber...
KBTX.com
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity. This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak. Residents say they’re...
wtaw.com
No Explosive Devices Found At College Station’s Goodwill Store
College Station police posted on social media, their response to a bomb threat at the Goodwill store on Thursday morning. According to CSPD’s posts, the bomb squad found an unidentified “device” that was determined to be fake. The shopping center where the store is located, west of...
KBTX.com
‘Suspicious item’ prompts brief evacuation of College Station Goodwill store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspicious device found in donations prompted an evacuation of the College Station Goodwill store Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a possible explosive device inside the business, according to the College Station Police Department. Authorities said a bomb squad was called to the...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Identify A Man Accused Of Shooting A BPD Officer And A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy
Bryan police post on its social media that their suspect in the shooting of a BPD officer Thursday night is accused of shooting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon. The deputy, according to BPD’s social media, is in stable condition. The last update of the condition BPD...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
KBTX.com
Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
wtaw.com
Shop Local When Redeeming Gift Cards You Received As Christmas Presents
You heard the reminder before Christmas about shopping local. The president of the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce, Glen Brewer, says to think local if you received gift cards as presents. Click below for Brewer’s comments from his visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs December 27, 2022.
kwhi.com
ATTORNEYS FOR COLLEGE STATION DEATH ROW INMATE WANT SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW SENTENCING
The attorneys of a College Station man convicted for murder are asking the Supreme Court to review whether footage from a comedy special contributed to him being sentenced to death. 29-year-old Gabriel Hall remains on death row after he was convicted of murdering retired Texas A&M University professor Edwin Shaar...
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Identify A Man Accused Of Shooting An Officer
The Robertson County sheriff’s office reports roads are closed in the Benchley area due to an active shooter. The sheriff’s office social media shows law enforcement is dealing a Bryan man who is wanted by Bryan police in the shooting of a patrol officer Thursday night. Update, 12/30/22...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
mocomotive.com
Conroe community mourns death of former furniture store owner Dianna Dushkin
The Conroe community is mourning the death of Dianna Dushkin, one of the city’s most well-respected businesswomen and furniture dealers. Dushkin, 91, died Monday surrounded by family. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-community-mourns-death-of-Dianna-Dushkin-17681666.php.
