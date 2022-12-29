ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

College Station And Bryan ISD Annual Calendar Surveys Are Out

College Station and Bryan ISD’s websites includes surveys for choosing next year’s school calendars. The deadline to vote for CSISD’s calendar is January 6 and the BISD deadline is January 8. One of CSISD’s calendar options includes several half days for students to create teacher work time....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

BTU Power Outage Affects 3,600 Bryan Customers

A power outage in central Bryan Friday morning initially impacted 3,600 customers. BTU spokeswoman Meghan Brown said they were able to shift customers to other feeder lines. Service was restored to all customers by noon, which was 30 minutes after BTU posted the outage on its social media. The outage...
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Identify A Man Accused Of Shooting An Officer

The Robertson County sheriff’s office reports roads are closed in the Benchley area due to an active shooter. The sheriff’s office social media shows law enforcement is dealing a Bryan man who is wanted by Bryan police in the shooting of a patrol officer Thursday night. Update, 12/30/22...
BRYAN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
COLUMBUS, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe community mourns death of former furniture store owner Dianna Dushkin

The Conroe community is mourning the death of Dianna Dushkin, one of the city’s most well-respected businesswomen and furniture dealers. Dushkin, 91, died Monday surrounded by family. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-community-mourns-death-of-Dianna-Dushkin-17681666.php.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy