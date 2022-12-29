Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
weather5280.com
Wintry mix expected through Monday for the area: Denver's snow forecast
We've been discussing this system during the past several days; whether in our Insider post last week or yesterday's public forecast, we have couched this system in terms of concern for just how north the track will be and therefore the impact changes on the Denver metro areas. In data...
2 people die in backcountry avalanches in 1 week in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Two people have died in the past week after avalanches swept them away in Colorado’s backcountry. Avalanche conditions in the mountains are very dangerous right now, creating a deadly mix with the holidays. "Whenever we have a confluence of very dangerous avalanche conditions coinciding with...
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!
Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Denver weather: Winter advisory warns of 2-6 inches Monday
More snow is coming to the metro Denver area as soon as Sunday night, and will bring up to six inches by Monday evening, according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory kicks in at 7 p.m. Sunday evening and lasts until 8 p.m. Monday.
A skier died in an avalanche outside a Colorado resort
A man died while skiing with his father in Colorado on Saturday when an avalanche struck and engulfed them both, a rescue team statement said.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
Heavy mountain snow this weekend, high-country travel discouraged
COLORADO, USA — Ready for more snow?. After a storm dumped 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow onto much of the Denver metro area overnight Wednesday, the next storm is already moving in. It will start Friday afternoon in the mountains, where some areas could see up to 3...
Denver weather: More snow, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday
Denver weather will stay dry through New Year's Eve before the next storm system moves in Sunday night bringing snowfall and cooler temperatures.
The Front Range Forecast: Snow storm repeat? Winter Storm Watch.
Many of the ingredients are coming together again for a longer version of our last storm. Issued: 1:24 PM Dec. 31, 2022 – National Weather Service. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH. MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and. 5...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
Denver airport feels more normal after chaos during the holidays
DENVER — From Chicago, to Nashville, to Kansas City and Denver, it's been a nightmare to fly. Not only because of canceled flights and wait times but also so many people losing their luggage. On Saturday, Denver's baggage claim looked more normal. After a chaotic holiday season, luggage is...
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
MAP: Here's what parts of Colorado have the most (and least) snow compared to norm
Colorado's snowpack is currently hovering around the 30-year to-date median, at 106 percent of the norm as of December 29. That being said, this statewide number hides the fact that some areas are really lagging behind in their typical snowpack for this time of the year. Let's start with the...
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
The historic drought that led up to the Marshall Fire
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — If only it had snowed two days earlier. The day after last year's Marshall Fire, the area scarred by Colorado's most destructive wildfire on record saw 4 to 6 inches of fresh snow, putting out the fire's last hot spots. But in the lead-up to...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0