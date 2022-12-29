Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Related
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Terry Engelken
On today’s program, we are talking with Terry Engelken Washington Rotary Club of Washington Treasurer, about the clubs year in review.
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Superintendent Willie Stone
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about the District’s year in review.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amber Talbot
On today’s program, we are talking with Amber Talbot from Paws and More Animal Shelter about their year in review.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors appoint new Board of Health Member
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. On the agenda was an appointment to the Board of Health. A discussion was had about who should be appointed to the position. District 1 Supervisor Jack Seward states, “I would like to see someone else serve on the Public Health Board. In years passed, we’ve always had an issue with getting people to volunteer to serve on the board, and it was always who can we get, and it was always just one choice. We don’t have that this year. We had, I think, four different people put in for spots on the board. I would like to see us use one of the others to fill Connie’s spot.” Jenny Morgan was appointed to the Board of Health for a three-year term beginning on January 1st 2023.
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn #2 to close in January
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees have confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that a long-standing restaurant in Iowa City will close sometime in January. The Hamburg Inn #2 opened way back in 1935. It is a popular politican hang out for caucus candidates with visits from past presidents including Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and countless others.
kciiradio.com
The Washington Economic Development Group on Child Care Needs
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) Executive Director Mary Audia spoke with KCII News about the childcare deficit in Washington County and what is being done to resolve the problem. According to Audia, there is an 844-slot childcare deficit in Washington County. In order to help narrow down the deficit, Audia states, “Currently here in Washington and in Kalona, we are working with some pretty big companies that want to start their own child care, and we are hoping to get a calibration of businesses and industry that are having issues and need help with their workforce and having a child care.” WEDG was able to assist a child care center in Ainsworth in finding a location with a $27,000 Child Care Challenge Grant. That allowed forty nine child care slots to be removed from the deficit. The child care center is in the Ainsworth City Building, formerly the Elementary School.
kciiradio.com
The EMS In Washington First Full Year of Service
The City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit had its first full year of service in 2022. According to Fire Chief Brendon DeLong, the unit responded to 881 calls by the end of November. Fire Chief Brendan DeLong spoke with KCII News about the benefit of having the EMS work with the Fire Team this last year. DeLong states, “We have our own team of EMS personnel also that respond just to certain medical incidents. Thankful for those groups of individuals, so we kind of have two different groups. We have the fire group and the EMS group. But we all operate together as one team. That’s really good that we have implemented that here in the last year.” The Washington EMS are often the first responders to an emergency call, providing basic assessment, first aid, and other duties on the emergency medical technician level.
kciiradio.com
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
kciiradio.com
State Funding Awarded For Ainsworth Railroad Crossing
A major step has been taken to improve the railroad crossing on Underwood Avenue, also referred to as Old Military Road in Ainsworth. A grant totaling $58,000 was approved for the project through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Surface Repair Program. The funds will cover approximately 60% of the repairs, with the other responsibility split between Washington County, the City of Ainsworth, and Canadian Pacific Railroad.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JIM HENRICH
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Keota Superintendent, Jim Henrich, to talk about the Keota Community Schools’ year in review.
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Seeking Part-Time Firefighter
The City of Fairfield Fire Department is looking to fill a part-time firefighter position in the new year. Anyone interested must submit their application by Monday, January 9. Applicants must live within five miles of the Fairfield city limits, possess a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid...
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Sheryl Sue Proenneke
Celebration of life services for 66-year-old Sheryl Sue Proenneke will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, at the First Assembly of God Church in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment will take place at the Spencer Cemetery in rural Stockport. A general memorial has been established.
kciiradio.com
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
kciiradio.com
Washington’s Hartman Signs With Western Illinois Football
One of the Washington Demons’ anchors at the line of scrimmage will be continuing his football career at the next level. Senior offensive lineman Brayden Hartman officially signed his letter of intent to play at Western Illinois last Wednesday. Hartman tells KCII Sports that he’s excited to be part of the Leathernecks.
kciiradio.com
Vehicle Burglaries Overnight on Monday
The Washington Police Department was called Tuesday at approximately 12:42 PM for reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight Monday. Three vehicles in total were reported to be broken into in the 200 block of East 5th St. Reports have been filed for the vehicles by the Washington Police Department. There has been no report about what items were stolen out of the vehicles. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
Comments / 0