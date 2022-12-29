A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.

