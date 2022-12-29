ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Sells Former BTU Building For Future Retail Use

In downtown Bryan across Main Street from Sale Park, property owned by the city is returning to the tax rolls. That’s after the city council during the December 13 meeting…without public discussion…approved the sale of a building formerly used by BTU. According to city’s background information, the...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station And Bryan ISD Annual Calendar Surveys Are Out

College Station and Bryan ISD’s websites includes surveys for choosing next year’s school calendars. The deadline to vote for CSISD’s calendar is January 6 and the BISD deadline is January 8. One of CSISD’s calendar options includes several half days for students to create teacher work time....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

New Market President appointed to St. Joseph Health

BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health in Bryan will soon welcome a new president, Kimberly Shaw. Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, will begin her term effective Dec. 27 at St. Joseph, a member of St. Luke's Health. “I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

More Holiday Break Arrests

For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
BRYAN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

RECKLESS: The Expert

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
wtaw.com

BTU Power Outage Affects 3,600 Bryan Customers

A power outage in central Bryan Friday morning initially impacted 3,600 customers. BTU spokeswoman Meghan Brown said they were able to shift customers to other feeder lines. Service was restored to all customers by noon, which was 30 minutes after BTU posted the outage on its social media. The outage...
wtaw.com

A Bryan Police Officer Is Shot In The Line Of Duty

A Bryan police officer who was shot Thursday night while chasing a suspect is hospitalized in stable condition. According to a BPD news release, the unidentified suspect ran away following a traffic stop. After the officer was shot, the suspect stole the officer’s patrol vehicle. The vehicle was found...
BRYAN, TX

