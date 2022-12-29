Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Buy Software So People Will Ask Election Day Questions With A Text Instead Of Jamming Phone Lines At The Elections Office
Brazos County voters who have questions in future elections will be able to get answers by sending a text message. That is after a county commission majority approved buying a software package for $9,000 dollars. County judge Duane Peters said during the November election, the elections office phone system was...
KBTX.com
College Station City Council approves budget to demolish former nursing home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, Unlimited Potential, is one step closer to moving into its new campus in College Station. During a meeting on Dec. 8, the College Station City Council approved spending up to $345,000 to remove the former nursing home complex located on Anderson Street. They say...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Sells Former BTU Building For Future Retail Use
In downtown Bryan across Main Street from Sale Park, property owned by the city is returning to the tax rolls. That’s after the city council during the December 13 meeting…without public discussion…approved the sale of a building formerly used by BTU. According to city’s background information, the...
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
kwhi.com
ATTORNEYS FOR COLLEGE STATION DEATH ROW INMATE WANT SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW SENTENCING
The attorneys of a College Station man convicted for murder are asking the Supreme Court to review whether footage from a comedy special contributed to him being sentenced to death. 29-year-old Gabriel Hall remains on death row after he was convicted of murdering retired Texas A&M University professor Edwin Shaar...
wtaw.com
College Station And Bryan ISD Annual Calendar Surveys Are Out
College Station and Bryan ISD’s websites includes surveys for choosing next year’s school calendars. The deadline to vote for CSISD’s calendar is January 6 and the BISD deadline is January 8. One of CSISD’s calendar options includes several half days for students to create teacher work time....
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
New Market President appointed to St. Joseph Health
BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health in Bryan will soon welcome a new president, Kimberly Shaw. Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, will begin her term effective Dec. 27 at St. Joseph, a member of St. Luke's Health. “I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in...
wtaw.com
More Holiday Break Arrests
For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
KBTX.com
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity. This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak. Residents say they’re...
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Expert
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Man Accused Of Shooting A BPD Officer And A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy
Bryan police post on its social media, the arrest of a man accused in the shooting of a BPD patrol officer Thursday night and the shooting of a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon. 44 year old Joshua Herrin of Bryan was arrested following a three hour standoff in...
Texas man appeals death sentence, stating Comedy Central violated his rights
A Texas man is moving to appeal his death sentence, stating a Comedy Central special violated his constitutional rights.
wtaw.com
BTU Power Outage Affects 3,600 Bryan Customers
A power outage in central Bryan Friday morning initially impacted 3,600 customers. BTU spokeswoman Meghan Brown said they were able to shift customers to other feeder lines. Service was restored to all customers by noon, which was 30 minutes after BTU posted the outage on its social media. The outage...
KBTX.com
Southwest flight cancellations: College Station family stranded for Christmas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of travelers are stranded at airports this week after a massive snow storm hit parts of the United States. Reports from FlightAware say Southwest Airlines has canceled over 80 percent of its scheduled flights as of Tuesday. Melissa Poling and her family of five live...
wtaw.com
A Bryan Police Officer Is Shot In The Line Of Duty
A Bryan police officer who was shot Thursday night while chasing a suspect is hospitalized in stable condition. According to a BPD news release, the unidentified suspect ran away following a traffic stop. After the officer was shot, the suspect stole the officer’s patrol vehicle. The vehicle was found...
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
