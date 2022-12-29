ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Travel alert: Be prepared for mountain snowstorm

High country travelers this holiday weekend are urged to prepared, especially with a snowstorm on the radar. Courtney Fromm reports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More sunshine, melting snow

Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver digs out of the heavy snow

Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado road conditions: Roads improve, icy spots stick around

DENVER — A round of rain and snow caused slick and sometimes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads Thursday morning prompting the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to warn drivers to delay their morning commute or telework if possible. CDOT called driving conditions treacherous along the Front Range and the...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Rain turns to snow as storm hits the metro

The Denver metro saw rainfall turn to snow on Wednesday night as a storm moved into the state. Greg Nieto reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked

With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in your home especially if you had a pipe burst. Carly Moore reports.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

8-year-old the youngest skier to hit 7 continents

The phrase "start them young" has a special meaning in the Lipp household. Kiera and Maddock started skiing when they were two years old in the backcountry of Colorado's Rocky Mountains. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's why the Denver area saw so much snow last night

DENVER — Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow overnight in a highly uncertain forecast. The reason being a "boom" scenario played out, where higher-end totals came to fruition thanks to a combination of temperatures that were just cold enough for heavy snow, and most importantly, a near-historic level of water for a storm in the middle of winter.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm

A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Why so few fire rebuild permits in Boulder County?

Of the nearly 1,100 homes that burned down in the Marshall Fire, 157 were lost in the unincorporated areas of Boulder County. But 70% have yet to apply to rebuild. Rob Low reports.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports.
CONIFER, CO

