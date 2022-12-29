The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. On the agenda was an appointment to the Board of Health. A discussion was had about who should be appointed to the position. District 1 Supervisor Jack Seward states, “I would like to see someone else serve on the Public Health Board. In years passed, we’ve always had an issue with getting people to volunteer to serve on the board, and it was always who can we get, and it was always just one choice. We don’t have that this year. We had, I think, four different people put in for spots on the board. I would like to see us use one of the others to fill Connie’s spot.” Jenny Morgan was appointed to the Board of Health for a three-year term beginning on January 1st 2023.

