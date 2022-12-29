Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Iowa DNR Encourages Participants For 2023 First Day Hike Challenge
With the new year approaching, the Department of Natural Resources, as well as state parks throughout Iowa, invite hikers to take part in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Participants are encouraged to check into one of the more than 50 participating parks and forests on the State Park Passport through January 1. This includes Lake Darling State Park in Washington County, and Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County. Each check-in will qualify that individual for a drawing of a free 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park in Eldora. Select parks will also have guided hikes available.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Municipal Grant for Washington
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) is pleased to announce the 4th quarter 2022 city grant awards through its Municipal Grant program. The City of Washington received $148,526.91 for the 4th quarter. WCRF Municipal Grant program distributes 25% of its total revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population. WCRF has granted $14,107,150.92 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The funds are programmed by each City Council. The WCRF is the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, which provides all of its funding.
kciiradio.com
College Credit In High School Information Night at the Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center
The Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center is having a College Credit in High School Information Night. The evening is for parents and students entering ninth through twelfth grade in the Fall of 2023. The event will be on January 18th at 6:30 PM at the Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center. Reservations are requested for this event. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 479 students from Washington County Regional partner school districts earned a total of 4,050 credit hours, translating into a tuition cost savings of $753,207. There are many ways that the CCHS courses can be used by students; options range from taking college-level classes onsite at a high school, online courses, or taking a sequence of courses in a Career Academy at the Regional Center. Find the link to register for this event with this new story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Superintendent Willie Stone
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about the District’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
The Washington Economic Development Group on Child Care Needs
The Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) Executive Director Mary Audia spoke with KCII News about the childcare deficit in Washington County and what is being done to resolve the problem. According to Audia, there is an 844-slot childcare deficit in Washington County. In order to help narrow down the deficit, Audia states, “Currently here in Washington and in Kalona, we are working with some pretty big companies that want to start their own child care, and we are hoping to get a calibration of businesses and industry that are having issues and need help with their workforce and having a child care.” WEDG was able to assist a child care center in Ainsworth in finding a location with a $27,000 Child Care Challenge Grant. That allowed forty nine child care slots to be removed from the deficit. The child care center is in the Ainsworth City Building, formerly the Elementary School.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Seeking Part-Time Firefighter
The City of Fairfield Fire Department is looking to fill a part-time firefighter position in the new year. Anyone interested must submit their application by Monday, January 9. Applicants must live within five miles of the Fairfield city limits, possess a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid...
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
kciiradio.com
The EMS In Washington First Full Year of Service
The City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit had its first full year of service in 2022. According to Fire Chief Brendon DeLong, the unit responded to 881 calls by the end of November. Fire Chief Brendan DeLong spoke with KCII News about the benefit of having the EMS work with the Fire Team this last year. DeLong states, “We have our own team of EMS personnel also that respond just to certain medical incidents. Thankful for those groups of individuals, so we kind of have two different groups. We have the fire group and the EMS group. But we all operate together as one team. That’s really good that we have implemented that here in the last year.” The Washington EMS are often the first responders to an emergency call, providing basic assessment, first aid, and other duties on the emergency medical technician level.
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors appoint new Board of Health Member
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. On the agenda was an appointment to the Board of Health. A discussion was had about who should be appointed to the position. District 1 Supervisor Jack Seward states, “I would like to see someone else serve on the Public Health Board. In years passed, we’ve always had an issue with getting people to volunteer to serve on the board, and it was always who can we get, and it was always just one choice. We don’t have that this year. We had, I think, four different people put in for spots on the board. I would like to see us use one of the others to fill Connie’s spot.” Jenny Morgan was appointed to the Board of Health for a three-year term beginning on January 1st 2023.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JIM HENRICH
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Keota Superintendent, Jim Henrich, to talk about the Keota Community Schools’ year in review.
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Nomination Information
Nomination papers are now available at Washington City Hall and the Washington County Auditor’s Office for City of Washington Ward 2 residents who are interested in running for a vacant council position on the Washington City Council. The special election for this office will be held on February 14, 2023. The Nomination Petition filing deadline is January 20, 2023. The Petition must be accompanied by an Affidavit of Candidacy. For further information, contact Washington City Hall or the Washington County Auditor’s Office. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy left by Steve Gault, who resigned on December 6th.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Terry Engelken
On today’s program, we are talking with Terry Engelken Washington Rotary Club of Washington Treasurer, about the clubs year in review.
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn #2 to close in January
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees have confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that a long-standing restaurant in Iowa City will close sometime in January. The Hamburg Inn #2 opened way back in 1935. It is a popular politican hang out for caucus candidates with visits from past presidents including Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and countless others.
kciiradio.com
Columbus Junction School District Releases Calendar Survey
In an annual effort to get calendar feedback for the upcoming school year, the Columbus Junction Community School District has released a survey for students, staff, and parents. The survey includes questions regarding the first day of school, holidays, and early outs for teacher professional development. Participants are asked to...
Two-vehicle crash leads one vehicle to crash into East Moline business
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Friday morning two-vehicle collision in East Moline resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into an oil change shop, according to a news release. Around 5:09 a.m., East Moline police responded to the crash which occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities.
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
