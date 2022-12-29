ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon

With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Big Reds win overtime thriller 81-79 over Grand Rapids Catholic Central

The Muskegon Big Reds survived an overtime thriller on Wednesday evening, 81-79 iver Grand Rapids Catholic. It was the final game of the Hall of Fame Classic held at Reeths-Puffer High School. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs carried the offensive load for the Big Reds with a game-high 35 points. That...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023

WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
WALKER, MI
MLive

Former Western Michigan, MSU football player pleads not guilty to assault

KALAMAZOO, MI – Former Western Michigan University running back La’Darius Jefferson, who also previously played for Michigan State, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery Thursday morning. Jefferson pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 29, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni. The charges...
KALAMAZOO, MI
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
