Muskegon’s new city manager shares views on challenges, opportunities
MUSKEGON, MI – Jonathan Seyferth is back working in the community he loves, leading Muskegon as its new city manager. He spent the last seven years working elsewhere, but he never left what he considers his “home community.”. While he worked in Ottawa and Kent counties, Seyferth did...
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
These 4 notable Grand Rapids, MDOT road projects hit targeted completion goals in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Lane closures, detours, bumper-to-bumper traffic and headaches for motorists. It’s the price motorists pay during significant construction projects on area highways and well-traveled city streets. The construction season has come to a close with winter officially here -- packing a punch recently with a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids
Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this New Year’s Eve weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and Grand Rapids is preparing to ring in the new year with various events around town. For those who are looking to spend the weekend with family or have a fun night out with friends, there is something to do for everyone.
wgvunews.org
Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon
With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
New Hibachi steakhouse opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new spot touting fresh Asian cuisine has opened in downtown Grand Rapids just before the end of the year. Nagoya Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi announced this week the grand opening of its newest location in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center St. NE, near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenue.
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
West Michigan rivers not expected to flood after pre-Christmas blizzard snowmelt
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Weather officials aren’t concerned about river flooding in West Michigan, even with some 2 feet of snow dumped on Grand Rapids before Christmas melted or melting. “One thing that’s really helped us out is the fact that we’ve had a steady snowmelt,” said T.J....
localsportsjournal.com
Big Reds win overtime thriller 81-79 over Grand Rapids Catholic Central
The Muskegon Big Reds survived an overtime thriller on Wednesday evening, 81-79 iver Grand Rapids Catholic. It was the final game of the Hall of Fame Classic held at Reeths-Puffer High School. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs carried the offensive load for the Big Reds with a game-high 35 points. That...
Sprawling Shaw-Walker eyesore in Muskegon purchased, $220M transformation planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer has purchased the dilapidated former Shaw Walker furniture factory where he plans to spend $220 million to build about 500 living units as well as retail space. Jon Rooks of Parkland Properties plans for half of the residential units to be apartments...
26 new restaurants that began serving the Kalamazoo area in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years in which restaurant closings were nearly as common as restaurant openings in Kalamazoo County, the news was much better for entrepreneurs in 2022. The Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive only reported on two permanent closures this year for longtime restaurants in the county, Food Dance and...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023
WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
'It's a setback': Muskegon drive-through damaged in string of smash-and-grabs
Mr. Quick Restaurant provided FOX 17 with security camera footage of a person shattering the drive-thru windows at the business. Two other businesses were also damaged that night.
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
Former Western Michigan, MSU football player pleads not guilty to assault
KALAMAZOO, MI – Former Western Michigan University running back La’Darius Jefferson, who also previously played for Michigan State, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery Thursday morning. Jefferson pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 29, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Richard Santoni. The charges...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
