BEST OF 2022: The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’

NYC Man Allegedly Told Kids 'Keep Your Seatbelts On' Then Mowed Down Estranged Wife With SUV
Stephen Giraldo faces multiple charges in the alleged assault on his estranged wife, Sophia Giraldo, who hosted a podcast and gave speeches about being a survivor of domestic violence. A Queens man is in Rikers after allegedly running down and stabbing his estranged wife while their children looked on. Stephen...
Really? Suspect In Takeoff’s Murder Asks Judge To Reduce Bond To $300K
Patrick Xavier Clark is being held on $1M Bond in the murder of Takeoff but is now requesting a judge lower the amount to $300k.
Law would close loophole in the search for thousands of America’s missing persons
Known as “Billy’s Law,” the bill requires that local law enforcement submit information to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
KHN Investigation: The system feds rely on to stop repeat health fraud is broken
People are tapping into Medicaid, Medicare, and other taxpayer-funded federal health programs after being legally banned because of fraudulent or illegal behavior.
Life is fragile. Gun culture is changeable
We can change laws and change our culture and reduce gun killings of our children and ourselves.
