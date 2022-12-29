ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran's crackdown on protesters unacceptable and intolerable, Italy PM says

 2 days ago
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iran's repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

"What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it," Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference.

If Tehran does not change its stance, Italy will consult with allies to take more effective action against the regime, Meloni added.

On Wednesday, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Iranian ambassador to Rome and told him his country had to stop executions and start a dialogue with protesters.

