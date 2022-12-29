ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

North Carolina college dealing with grief of losing student-athlete in car wreck

By Will Lewis
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enuJk_0jxVr4Og00

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Livingstone basketball players spent the day with grief counselors, college president Dr. Anthony Davis, and men’s basketball head coach James Stinson.

The New Trent gymnasium remained quiet on the Livingstone campus Wednesday because everyone was hurting over the tragic death of Eric Henderson.

“One word, grief,” Davis said after speaking with the players. “We’re all grieving. Blue Bear nation lost a very personable, polite, always pleasant young man.”

North Carolina college basketball player dead in wreck involving off-duty deputy

The 21-year-old Henderson was driving back to the Salisbury campus after visiting family for Christmas. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, his car crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 13 in Wade, hitting another vehicle. An off-duty Cumberland County deputy drove the other car and was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

“He stayed with us a couple of hours,” said Henderson’s aunt, Erica Wright. “We laughed and joked, and then he told us he was headed back to school.

“That’s one of those things that you stop what you’re doing and sit on the phone trying to figure out what’s going on,” former teammate Brandon Murray added. “First, you hear it and think it can’t be real.”

The basketball team was returning to campus because they were heading to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a winter tournament. Now, that tournament appearance is off as the student-athletes mourn their teammate’s death.

Many say they will miss the smile and the positive energy Eric Henderson brought each day. The team’s rally cry is more than play for E. They want to be part of a legacy Henderson is leaving at Livingstone College.

“If we’re going to do it for him, then let’s do it like he would have done it,” added Stinson as he talked about meeting with the players. “That’s important. That’s a life lesson that they need to learn. It’s bigger than basketball for me.”

“He would want us to keep going,” says Murray. “He wouldn’t want us to take any step back. He would want us to keep being positive and do what we’re supposed to do. We all have the same goal as him, and now we are going to try and act like he did. Work as hard as we can every day on and off the court.”

Davis says the college will be doing something to honor Eric Henderson. He and college officials are discussing how to honor the late player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem names Cardwell interim police chief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief. Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day. Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

64-year-old Greensboro woman dies from injuries in Christmas Day crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead from her injuries following a Christmas Day crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers came to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive after getting a report of a crash with personal injury. Investigators say that another driver […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy