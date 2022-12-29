Read full article on original website
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
u.today
SHIB Gains 28% Against DOGE in December as Major Release Is Expected
Since the start of the last month of the year, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has risen by more than 28% against its segment counterpart, Dogecoin. SHIB showed a big increase in December after three months of unrelenting falls to DOGE by almost 65% cumulatively. Then, in late summer, the Shiba Inu token reached its highest value in a year, trading at 0.00022 to DOGE, and now that figure is still only half as high.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
u.today
Shiba Inu Burn Address Used by Vitalik Buterin Now Reaches 410 Trillion Burned SHIB
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ
Why Solana, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox Dropped on Wednesday
Just when it seemed the crypto market was hitting a bottom, the value of some of the most well-known tokens on the market dropped again on Wednesday. There wasn't earth-shattering news, but some instability and potentially large sellers in the market are leading to the drop. Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) was...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
FTX customers are reportedly taking huge losses on their outstanding investments so they don't have to wait months for bankruptcy claims
FTX customers are selling their bankruptcy claims at steep discounts, according to reports. Customers holding a total of $1 billion in credit claims expressed interest in selling through bankruptcy claims buyer Cherokee Acquisition. Cherokee's online marketplace pays 8 to 12 cents on every dollar of FTX deposit claims. FTX customers...
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.
Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens
Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
6 Ways To Make $100K Per Year With Passive Income
Passive income has grown in popularity over the last several years. And it's no wonder why: Who wouldn't want to earn more money with minimal effort? Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth...
u.today
How XRP Manages to Surpass BUSD's Capitalization
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
From TerraUSD's meltdown to the collapse of a $32 billion crypto empire, here is a full timeline of the crypto market's year in 2022
The industry endured a series of collapses, including FTX, algorithmic stablecoin UST, and centralized lender Celsius, to name just a few.
