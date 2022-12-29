ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

SHIB Gains 28% Against DOGE in December as Major Release Is Expected

Since the start of the last month of the year, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has risen by more than 28% against its segment counterpart, Dogecoin. SHIB showed a big increase in December after three months of unrelenting falls to DOGE by almost 65% cumulatively. Then, in late summer, the Shiba Inu token reached its highest value in a year, trading at 0.00022 to DOGE, and now that figure is still only half as high.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Address Used by Vitalik Buterin Now Reaches 410 Trillion Burned SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ

Why Solana, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox Dropped on Wednesday

Just when it seemed the crypto market was hitting a bottom, the value of some of the most well-known tokens on the market dropped again on Wednesday. There wasn't earth-shattering news, but some instability and potentially large sellers in the market are leading to the drop. Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) was...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
Markets Insider

FTX customers are reportedly taking huge losses on their outstanding investments so they don't have to wait months for bankruptcy claims

FTX customers are selling their bankruptcy claims at steep discounts, according to reports. Customers holding a total of $1 billion in credit claims expressed interest in selling through bankruptcy claims buyer Cherokee Acquisition. Cherokee's online marketplace pays 8 to 12 cents on every dollar of FTX deposit claims. FTX customers...
astaga.com

Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level

Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.

Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Another Crypto Platform Shuts Down as the FTX Crisis Worsens

Midas Investments is the latest cryptocurrency platform to suspend deposits, swaps, and overall operations as a result of the severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s crisis. Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” the platform’s creator and CEO, explained the reasons behind the closure of Midas...
u.today

How XRP Manages to Surpass BUSD's Capitalization

NASDAQ

Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter

Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
coinchapter.com

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....

