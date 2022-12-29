Since the start of the last month of the year, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has risen by more than 28% against its segment counterpart, Dogecoin. SHIB showed a big increase in December after three months of unrelenting falls to DOGE by almost 65% cumulatively. Then, in late summer, the Shiba Inu token reached its highest value in a year, trading at 0.00022 to DOGE, and now that figure is still only half as high.

2 DAYS AGO