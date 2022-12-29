ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

redbankgreen

RED BANK: CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DRAWS 500

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago with a guest, above, and festival volunteers, below. (Photos by Naomi Porter & Lisa Henry) On Saturday, December 17, the Salvation Army of Red Bank hosted the 2022 "Wishing On A Star" Community Christmas Festival. The annual festival is part of the community...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: THIRD TIME AS CHIEF FOR HARTMAN

Wayne Hartman at the start of his last stint as fire chief in 2019. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Just three years after he concluded his last term, Wayne Hartman is slated to return as chief of the Red Bank's fire department next week. This will...
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Dogs From Jersey Shore Hoarding Case Will Soon Be Up For Adoption: Officials

Some of the nearly 200 pets rescued from nightmarish conditions at a Jersey Shore home will soon be up for adoption, officials are announcing. About 135 dogs and 45 cats were saved from the "Crazy Rescue Ladies" shelter in Brick Township after police found the animals living in stacked crates filled with their own waste early this month, as Daily Voice reported.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday's Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday's drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Large Amount of Valuable Jewelry Stolen in Howell Home Burglary

Howell Police are investigating a home burglary in the Township in which a large amount of valuable jewelry was stolen. On December 26, Howell Police received a call to a residence on West Farms Road for a report of residential burglary and theft in the past. Officers conducted an investigation...
HOWELL, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Dec. 28

Brookdale Community College, ARC of Monmouth County and Voyagers' Community School have announced a free, pre-vocational program that offers adult students, ages 18 to 24, who have intellectual disabilities a classroom learning experience in life, consumer and employment skills, self-advocacy, healthy habits, financial literacy and the innovative use of technology.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
redbankgreen

redbankgreen

Red Bank, NJ
