RED BANK: CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DRAWS 500
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago with a guest, above, and festival volunteers, below. (Photos by Naomi Porter & Lisa Henry) On Saturday, December 17, the Salvation Army of Red Bank hosted the 2022 “Wishing On A Star” Community Christmas Festival. The annual festival is part of the community...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
RED BANK: THIRD TIME AS CHIEF FOR HARTMAN
Wayne Hartman at the start of his last stint as fire chief in 2019. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Just three years after he concluded his last term, Wayne Hartman is slated to return as chief of the Red Bank’s fire department next week. This will...
Internet Sleuths Help Passing Driver ID Couple Captured In Clinton Bridge Proposal
A passing driver who captured a sweet proposal on a bridge in Hunterdon County had help identifying the lovebirds from internet sleuths. Jack Noto of Branchburg got down on one knee to pop the question to Shannon Frascella on the Clinton Bridge near the Red Mill while walking back to their car after a hearty lunch at the Clinton House on Monday, Dec. 26.
Dogs From Jersey Shore Hoarding Case Will Soon Be Up For Adoption: Officials
Some of the nearly 200 pets rescued from nightmarish conditions at a Jersey Shore home will soon be up for adoption, officials are announcing. About 135 dogs and 45 cats were saved from the "Crazy Rescue Ladies" shelter in Brick Township after police found the animals living in stacked crates filled with their own waste early this month, as Daily Voice reported.
Gone in 60 seconds: Burglars steal $200,000 in jewelry from Howell, NJ home
HOWELL —The owners of a house where burglars stole an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry in less than a minute on Monday afternoon have posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Security camera footage captured images of the two masked burglars in the woods watching a...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Proud: Jackson man rallies communities to help the less fortunate
Carlos Ricardo helps get businesses and families to donate warm clothes, first-aid kits and ready-to-eat meals.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
buckscountyherald.com
Longtime Hunterdon County restaurants Hamilton’s Grill Room and Lovin’ Oven plan to call it quits
This weekend will mark, not only the end of 2022, but also the end of the line for two popular Hunterdon County restaurants. Hamilton’s Grill Room, located along the canal in Lambertville, N.J., and the Lovin’ Oven on Trenton Avenue in Frenchtown, N.J., both made their closing announcements this month.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Large Amount of Valuable Jewelry Stolen in Howell Home Burglary
Howell Police are investigating a home burglary in the Township in which a large amount of valuable jewelry was stolen. On December 26, Howell Police received a call to a residence on West Farms Road for a report of residential burglary and theft in the past. Officers conducted an investigation...
Wildly popular NJ burger joint is opening a second location
I am a big fan of burgers and one of the best in New Jersey can be found at Burger 25 in Toms River (my personal favorite is #7, the Habanero Burger). Coming this summer, there will be a second location to satisfy your burger craving as they are opening a new Burger 25 on Long Beach Island.
Delicious New Spire Coffeehouse is Opening in Toms River, New Jersey
This is a labor of love. When it comes to talking about coffee I am always excited to share a good cup of coffee with you. We have a lot of fantastic coffee options here in New Jersey and we have a new addition to talk about right here in Ocean County.
The perfect romantic winter getaway is at this beautiful NJ inn
Now that the holidays are over, you might want to stop and take a breath and have a couple of days away with the one you love. After covering so many wonderful holiday activities in Princeton, it occurred to me that it’s way too beautiful a setting to only visit during Christmas.
Suspect’s mom returns dog stolen in carjacking at Bloomfield, NJ supermarket
BLOOMFIELD — It was indeed a happy ending for these pet owners. A dog inside a car that was stolen from a Stop & Shop parking lot Monday morning has been found and reunited with her owner. The 14-year-old Maltese named Baby was in the locked family car, a...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Dec. 28
Brookdale Community College, ARC of Monmouth County and Voyagers’ Community School have announced a free, pre-vocational program that offers adult students, ages 18 to 24, who have intellectual disabilities a classroom learning experience in life, consumer and employment skills, self-advocacy, healthy habits, financial literacy and the innovative use of technology.
Linden's Bayway Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners across the US and dozens in New Jersey on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for the Garden State, flavortown is in Linden. "You can get some delicious,...
