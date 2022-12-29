The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: The great dig-out continues after deadly Buffalo blizzard

Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Historic snowfall in Buffalo area causes flooding threat as eastern US sees major thaw
Snow is quickly melting across much of the eastern half of the country and leading to a threat of flooding, especially in the Buffalo area.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Temperatures warm as Buffalo digs out
Start your day with the latest weather news – Travel bans have been lifted in Buffalo a week after the blizzard that crippled the region, and another atmospheric river is taking aim at California.
Watch: Aerial video shows icy effects of seiche from Buffalo blizzard
As Buffalo works to recover from a blizzard that rocked western New York with hurricane-force winds and feet of snow, impacts from a little-known phenomenon known as seiche continue to be spotted along Lake Erie’s waterfront.
‘Mountains of snow’: Buffalo residents say they expect to be clearing snow for days
After being stuck inside for days, people in Buffalo are starting to venture out into the feet of snow left by the holiday weekend blizzard to replenish supplies.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
School 'vandal' praised as hero for saving several from freezing in Buffalo blizzard
It's not often someone who breaks into a public building is hailed as a hero by police, but this was no ordinary break-in.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics
Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
'A gut punch': Buffalo residents recall stories of survival as blizzard recovery reaches new milestone
Dump trucks continue to carry small mountains of snow through Buffalo nearly a week after a blizzard crippled the western New York area, dropping more than 4 feet of snow in some places and claiming the lives of at least 39 people.
These factors combined to make the deadly holiday blizzard in New York a catastrophe
FOX Weather winter storm specialist Tom Niziol said components of the winter storm came together at the right time for a historic storm.
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
'I had to climb out windows': Frustration mounts as Buffalo residents struggle to recover from deadly blizzard
It’s been nearly a week since a deadly and powerful blizzard crippled the Buffalo, New York, area, and a state of emergency remains in effect across Erie County.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Where does all the snow go as Buffalo area digs out from deadly blizzard?
Erie County in western New York is digging out after the historic holiday blizzard that killed dozens of people and crippled the region for days.
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Buffalo blizzard kills more than 30
Start your day with the latest weather news – Buffalo blizzard kills more than 30, flooding reported in the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo
Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse, was found dead after being trapped in her car.
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall
Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. More than three dozen people died in western New York...
