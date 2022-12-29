ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpers Ferry, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theriver953.com

MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry

Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
lootpress.com

$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
MARTINSBURG, WV
echo-pilot.com

What's happening for New Year's in the Hagerstown area? We have you covered

Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

In Fairfax County schools, 139 languages other than English are spoken. In Highland County, none are.

Second of a three-part series. If I were writing this column in the 18th century rather than the 21st century, we might be publishing it in German as well as English. We tend to forget now, but during much of the 1700s and 1800s German was the second language of the United States. In fact, our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, was first published in German because the German-language newspaper in Philadelphia at the time (Der Pennsylvanischer Staatsbote) came out on July 5 and the English-language papers did not. We don’t know what the German population in Philadelphia was in 1776 but by the time of the first census 14 years later, in 1790, it was 38%. In some parts of Pennsylvania, more than half the population was German, topping out at 70% in Lancaster County.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers

Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Fees on Dulles Toll Road officially increase on Jan. 1

There are only a few days left before fee increases go into effect on the Dulles Toll Road. Beginning Jan. 1, at the main line plaza, tolls will rise from $3.25 to $4 for two-axle vehicles, $6.50 to $8 for three-axle vehicles, $7.75 to $9.25 for four-axle vehicles, and $9 to $10.50 for five-axle vehicles.
DULLES, VA
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy