Second of a three-part series. If I were writing this column in the 18th century rather than the 21st century, we might be publishing it in German as well as English. We tend to forget now, but during much of the 1700s and 1800s German was the second language of the United States. In fact, our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, was first published in German because the German-language newspaper in Philadelphia at the time (Der Pennsylvanischer Staatsbote) came out on July 5 and the English-language papers did not. We don’t know what the German population in Philadelphia was in 1776 but by the time of the first census 14 years later, in 1790, it was 38%. In some parts of Pennsylvania, more than half the population was German, topping out at 70% in Lancaster County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO