Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to NonprofitUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
theriver953.com
MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry
Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
lootpress.com
$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
echo-pilot.com
What's happening for New Year's in the Hagerstown area? We have you covered
Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.
wfmd.com
Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
Renovations spark fire inside Loudoun County home’s walls
A home in Loudoun County sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage after a fire started in exposed insulation and spread into the attic.
bethesdamagazine.com
Post-holiday surge of severe illness could be compounded by hospital staff shortages, county officials warn
As Montgomery County health data shows an uptick in the spread of illness, health officials said they were bracing for the impact of a trio of viruses—COVID, the flu and RSV—compounded by hospital staff shortages. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitalizations have spiked each January, after...
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
Maryland State Police assists in rescuing 35-year-old hiker in Washington County
A Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker from a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River on Tuesday.
cardinalnews.org
In Fairfax County schools, 139 languages other than English are spoken. In Highland County, none are.
Second of a three-part series. If I were writing this column in the 18th century rather than the 21st century, we might be publishing it in German as well as English. We tend to forget now, but during much of the 1700s and 1800s German was the second language of the United States. In fact, our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, was first published in German because the German-language newspaper in Philadelphia at the time (Der Pennsylvanischer Staatsbote) came out on July 5 and the English-language papers did not. We don’t know what the German population in Philadelphia was in 1776 but by the time of the first census 14 years later, in 1790, it was 38%. In some parts of Pennsylvania, more than half the population was German, topping out at 70% in Lancaster County.
Augusta Free Press
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands, forests under conservation easements
Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. The five localities will provide matching funds to support...
ICE announces arrest of 'one of El Salvador's top 100 most wanted' in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the arrest of a man they say is one of El Salvador's most wanted criminals. The arrest, which was carried out by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), was made in Virginia during a targeted operation. Herberth Bonilla-Garcia,...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
WTOP
New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers
Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
tysonsreporter.com
Fees on Dulles Toll Road officially increase on Jan. 1
There are only a few days left before fee increases go into effect on the Dulles Toll Road. Beginning Jan. 1, at the main line plaza, tolls will rise from $3.25 to $4 for two-axle vehicles, $6.50 to $8 for three-axle vehicles, $7.75 to $9.25 for four-axle vehicles, and $9 to $10.50 for five-axle vehicles.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Dogwood General Store seeks to serve customer needs with artisanal, practical wares
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Crowds of Christmas shoppers bustled through the doors of Dogwood General Store earlier this month, much to the delight of the store’s owner, Mary Ball. Located at 119 West German Street, Dogwood General Store prioritizes selling “useful household goods, sustainably sourced.”. “I’ve been calling it...
Metro News
Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
