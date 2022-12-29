ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons: New Year’s resolutions for players, coach and front office

The Detroit Pistons will enter 2023 on a high note, as they were able to get a nice comeback win on the road against Minnesota to close out the year. There were some positive signs from the game, particular on the defensive end, so hopefully the win can be a turning point for Detroit when it comes to their defense, which is on the verge of being the worst in team history.
