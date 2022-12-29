Read full article on original website
wesb.com
National Fuel Lowering Gas Prices for Next Winter
National Fuel has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing as required by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and projects to lower gas supply costs for Pennsylvania customers next winter. If approved as filed, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2023 would decrease from $104.91...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Gas Tax Expected to Increase in 2023
Pennsylvania drivers could soon be paying more at the pump. A law signed in 2013 by former Governor Tom Corbett is set to trigger an automatic gas tax increase. On January 1, Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by$0.03 per gallon, bringing the total to $0.61 a gallon. Pennsylvania already has...
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
New Year’s Eve; pork & sauerkraut; people to watch: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. High: 54; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today & Sunday; rainy on Saturday. 23 in ‘23: We’ve pulled together a list of 23 Pennsylvanians that will (probably) grab our attention in the year ahead. Out with the old: Here’s...
Why do people wash their cars after winter weather?
Are snow and ice really that dirty?
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
WNEP-TV 16
Recapping 2022 trips — On The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In these last few days of 2022, we are reflecting on the year that was. Looking back on his stops along the Pennsylvania Road reminded Jon Meyer how special our part of the state really is. Check out WNEP on our YouTube channel. See the link...
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
wdiy.org
In 2022, PA Adopted New Rules Limiting Oil, Gas Emissions
Pennsylvania adopted rules limiting emissions from oil and gas sites this year, in a race to meet a federal deadline. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has more on one of the top stories of 2022. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017...
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
Amtrak’s trains connecting Pa. stops to New York have major upgrades underway
Amtrak connecting Pa. stops like Pittsburgh to New York will receive some mega upgrades to its trains coming soon. Well, soonish. The upgrades will come in the next few years and reportedly “will transform the travel experience.”. The effort is called Amtrak Airo. It’ll introduce a new train with...
Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?
This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
kmyu.tv
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
leisuregrouptravel.com
3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations
Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
