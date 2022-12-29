ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

wesb.com

National Fuel Lowering Gas Prices for Next Winter

National Fuel has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing as required by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and projects to lower gas supply costs for Pennsylvania customers next winter. If approved as filed, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2023 would decrease from $104.91...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Gas Tax Expected to Increase in 2023

Pennsylvania drivers could soon be paying more at the pump. A law signed in 2013 by former Governor Tom Corbett is set to trigger an automatic gas tax increase. On January 1, Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by$0.03 per gallon, bringing the total to $0.61 a gallon. Pennsylvania already has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Recapping 2022 trips — On The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In these last few days of 2022, we are reflecting on the year that was. Looking back on his stops along the Pennsylvania Road reminded Jon Meyer how special our part of the state really is. Check out WNEP on our YouTube channel. See the link...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

In 2022, PA Adopted New Rules Limiting Oil, Gas Emissions

Pennsylvania adopted rules limiting emissions from oil and gas sites this year, in a race to meet a federal deadline. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has more on one of the top stories of 2022. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?

This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations

Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
HARRISBURG, PA
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
