Age 70 of Buffalo, formerly of Glencoe, passed away December 26th at his residence. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9:30 AM until time of services at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Funeral services for Gary Randt will be held Saturday, December 31st at 11 AM at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO