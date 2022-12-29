Read full article on original website
Related
krwc1360.com
Watertown Man Found Dead in City Park on Christmas Day
Authorities in neighboring Carver County are investigating the death of a Watertown man who was found in a park in the City of Watertown on Christmas Day. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 4:45 PM December 25th, his department received a report of an unresponsive male found lying on the ground in Evergreen Park on State Street Northeast in Watertown.
krwc1360.com
Jamison Soland
Age 42 of Watertown, passed away December 25th. Visitation will be held from noon until time of services at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life for Jamison Soland will be held Saturday, January 14th at 1 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
Gary Lee Randt
Age 70 of Buffalo, formerly of Glencoe, passed away December 26th at his residence. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9:30 AM until time of services at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Funeral services for Gary Randt will be held Saturday, December 31st at 11 AM at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Comments / 0