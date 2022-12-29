ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TechRadar

Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal

Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
AOL Corp

HBO Max returns to Amazon Prime after year-long dispute

Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) HBO Max — home to popular shows like "The White Lotus" and "Mare of Easttown" — is back on Amazon Prime Video Channels (AMZN). On a Tuesday, the two companies announced Prime customers can once again sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month, the same price available through other platforms.
BGR.com

Five of Netflix’s biggest TV seasons of all time debuted this year

Netflix had a challenging 2022, no doubt about it. For proof of why that’s the case, look no further than the ad-supported subscription tier that the streaming giant launched this year after years of swearing it would never do such a thing. Subscriber losses tend to force such about-faces at a company like Netflix, which is consequently also being more tight-fisted with its investment decisions (ergo, goodbye to Netflix shows like Warrior Nun and First Kill).
wegotthiscovered.com

Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022

It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
24/7 Wall St.

Amazon Could Spin Off Prime Video

For years there has been speculation that Amazon might be broken into pieces. One reason is that Amazon is worth more than the sum of its pieces to shareholders. The other is that the federal government might force the divestiture of one or more divisions because of antitrust concerns. Recently, the guessing game has been […]
CNET

The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix

At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
tvinsider.com

All the Changes Coming to TV & Streaming in 2023

Streaming services changed the TV and movie landscape. The longterm effects of that are still too early to call. But as quickly as Netflix can greenlight a show and cancel it after one season, streaming platforms as we know them are already undergoing fundamental shifts. Some of these changes have...
Android Authority

What were the best streaming services of 2022?

We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy