EU graft scandal a "socialist job" not an Italian one, PM says

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday blamed media outlets for calling the graft scandal at the European Parliament an “Italian job,” and said it should rather be called a “Socialist job,” as members of that party are involved.

“The affair does not only concern Italians ... it is not just an Italian issue, but a party issue, perhaps a ‘Socialist job,’” the rightist premier - who also heads the European Conservatives and Reformists party - told a news conference.