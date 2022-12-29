Embrey Closes Sale of Brightleaf at Lakeline

Brightleaf at Lakeline, a multifamily community in Austin, Texas, has been sold by Embrey.

The 304-unit property featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and townhomes is in North Austin.

“This is a premier community located in North Austin that meets the modern needs of Austin residents,” said Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Development for Embrey in a statement. “With easy highway access, nearby walking trails, and welcoming amenities, this property will remain highly desirable for many years.”

Amenities include a contemporary clubhouse with a business lounge, coffee bar, game room with HD TVs, billiards, foosball, and a pet park and spa station.

Residential units include kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wine and dry bars in select units.

