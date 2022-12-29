ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2023 Senior Discounts You Want To Know About

By Cynthia Measom
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUjGA_0jxVoDZz00

Getting older has its perks, including age-related discounts .

Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life
Find Out: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

“Typically senior discounts are about 10% to 15% off of purchases, although sometimes they may be higher,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews . “For instance, travel discounts may include up to 35% off car rentals while flights could be up to $200 off. Cruises and hotels will often have discounted rates that aren’t specified, so you won’t know until you try to book or call to inquire.”

Discounts for seniors aren’t just for travel though. Here are some of the best you’ll find in 2023.

Are There Special Requirements To Qualify for a Senior Discount?

Before you head out to take advantage of various senior discounts that are available, it can be helpful to know whether there are any special requirements to qualify.

“Usually you have to have an ID or a card to a service like AARP in order to prove you’re eligible,” Ramhold said. “Additionally, something to keep in mind is that AARP is another membership you have to purchase. It’s currently around $16 per year, which certainly isn’t bad. But, if you’re on a fixed income, it likely won’t be worth it to buy a membership just to save 10% at your favorite fast food restaurant.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

National Park Entrance Passes

“You can get a lifetime membership pass for $80 or an annual senior pass for just $20 as long as you’re 62 or older,” Ramhold said. “If you enjoy traveling and visiting different national parks, this is an excellent value.”

British Airways Flights

“You can save up to $200 off select fares,” Ramhold said, “and you can book online through the company’s AARP page, which is a huge plus since some senior travel discounts require you to actually call and book your trip in order to take advantage of the savings.”

T-Mobile

“The carrier has a selection of 55-plus plans starting at just $55 for two lines that offers a ton of perks for older cell phone users,” Ramhold said. “It takes the headache out of trying to figure out a good plan on a reliable network — and $55 per month for two lines is pretty affordable these days.”

Amazon Prime Membership

Being able to have items you need delivered to your doorstep within a couple of days can be a lifesaver. Seniors who receive government assistance — from Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, SNAP or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program — can upload photos of their EBT cards or eligibility letters to unlock everything Prime has to offer at a discounted rate of $6.99 per month.

Walgreens

Walgreens offers Senior Day, which next takes place in January — and there are two ways to save. Shop with your free myWalgreens membership online at Walgreens.com Jan. 1-7, and save 20% on eligible regular-price items.

You also can shop in a Walgreens store using your myWalgreens membership on Jan. 3 and save 20% on eligible regular-price items. Seniors Day happens on the first Tuesday of each month in stores and all week online unless there happens to be a holiday.

Plus, if you have an AARP membership, you can link your membership to your myWalgreen’s account and earn 3% to 10% in cash rewards on eligible products.

Marcus Theaters

The average price of a movie ticket is between $9 and $10; however, at Marcus Theaters, seniors can buy matinee tickets on Fridays for just $6. Other theaters might also discount tickets for seniors.

Denny’s

If you’re an AARP member, you can save 15% off your entire check each time you dine at a participating Denny’s location. The restaurant chain also has a discounted menu for people 55 and up.

IHOP

IHOP also has a discounted menu for diners who are 55 and older. Discounts will vary according to what you order. For example, the Breakfast Sampler on the regular menu is $11.30 and the Breakfast Sampler on the 55-plus menu is about $3 cheaper, at $8.29.

Granted, the portions on the 55-plus menu aren’t as large as the regular menu; but, if you don’t have a huge appetite and aren’t counting on taking home leftovers, it’s a good deal.

Fred Meyer

On the first Tuesday of each month, seniors 55 and older will receive 10% off eligible items, including Fred Meyer, Kroger and Simple Truth brands; apparel, shoes, accessories, toys, sporting goods, auto and garden supplies and most electronics.

Other grocery stores also offer similar discounts.

Kohl’s

Every Wednesday, seniors 60 or older can snag a 15% discount when purchasing items at a Kohl’s location.

UPS Store

If you’re an AARP member, you can save 15% off eligible products and services, including printing, packing, office supplies and fax services. You also can save 5% off domestic and international UPS shipping services.

Luby’s

If you live in Texas, you can get a homemade meal at a great price by ordering the Senior LuAnn Special at Luby’s. The Senior LuAnn is a meal option that includes an entree, two sides and bread for $7.99. It’s available at Luby’s locations every day from 3 p.m. until closing.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 2023 Senior Discounts You Want To Know About

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Checking accounts: Everything you need to know

If you need a bank account to pay for everyday expenses like bills, groceries or other purchases, you'll want to open a checking account. If you don't have, no longer have or are considering a new checking account, you're not alone. Some 7.1 million U.S. households don't have a bank account, including checking, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) estimated.
PC Magazine

New Members Get 1-Year Sam's Club Membership for $25

Between rising inflation and cost of living, everyone is looking to save money, and a Sam's Club membership is one great way. New members can save big on groceries and more while paying just $24.99 for a one-year, auto-renew membership. Well-known for big savings on groceries, the warehouse's business model...
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Bay Area Entertainer

ATTENTION!!! Wal-Mart shoppers...

You are almost exclusively self-checkout now. The last time I was there the lady checking receipts at the exit was stopping everyone. I chose not to participate in that foolishness, so I just skipped the exit line and left.
TODAY.com

What's open on New Year's Day? Here's the full list of store hours

It's time to say "farewell" to another year and usher in the new one. Whether your plans include a New Year's movie marathon or a fancy party with a side of bubbly, a last-minute trip to the store is probably in the cards. But here's the catch: Many retailers have...
R.A. Heim

One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible residents from government

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils. How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CNET

Is a Costco Executive Membership Worth the Money? We Did the Math

Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
TODAY.com

What are Walmart's New Year's hours? Here’s what you need to know

What’s the best part about New Year’s Day? Committing to making the year ahead one for the books. A close runner-up? Breathing a sigh of relief that all your holiday shopping is finally over and you can back to perusing the aisles in peace. Walmart is one of...
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Coupon Book JANUARY 2023

The Costco Coupon Book January 2023 starts today, December 28, 2022 and is filled with some pretty good deals on Charmin toilet paper, Huggies diapers, Mohawk flooring, Lucky jeans, Eddie Bauer joggers, Chobani yogurt, Jimmy Dean Delights, Kirkland Signature lobster bisque, and more! The sale runs through January 22, 2023.
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Save $500 a Month in 2023

Did you know that if you save $500 each month, you'll end the year with $6,000 in savings? This substantial amount of money can be put toward IRA contributions, paying off credit card debt or other...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
231K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy