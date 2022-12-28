ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
mydakotan.com

Outdoor Winter Activity Hours

Outdoor Rink Warming House Hours: (XC Ski and Snowshoe Rentals are available at the Corbett Field warming house) Monday, December 26th - Friday, December 30th: 12:00 – 9:30 pm. Saturday, December 31st: 12:00 – 5:00 pm (Early Close / New Year’s Eve) Sunday, January 1st: Closed (New...
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

A Look Back at 2022

MINOT – No. This is not your typical rehash of what happened in the past year, at least not the way it is normally presented by broadcast and print media year after year after year. Informative? A little. Boring? Absolutely. What's in the past is in the past. Sure,...
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

Ice Fishing Access

MINOT – Record and near record snowfall in December has had an impact on a favorite winter activity – ice fishing. Deep snow, often drifted hard by strong winds, settles onto frozen lakes and makes both access for ice fishermen and traveling around a lake difficult to impossible.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Ward County carries big plans into 2023

WARD COUNTY, ND (KXNET) — Visitation in Minot has reached its highest numbers since 2019, all thanks to the North Dakota State Fair and the return of the Norsk Høstfest. But what does the future have in store? The Visit Minot Executive Director says this year Minot saw tourists from all 50 states and 11 […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Man murdered at Lamplighter Lounge in Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 36-year-old man was murdered early this morning in Minot in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge around 1:40 a.m. According to the Minot Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the Lamplighter Lounge and discovered a 36-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

New Town man starts fire and threatens staff at CHI St. Alexius

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 44-year-old New Town man has been arrested after starting multiple things on fire in a bathroom at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and threatening staff with a pocket knife because he believed “Natives from Minneapolis” were there to harm him. According to an affidavit, the man, Joseph Conklin, locked himself […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Michigan man loses appeal in North Dakota fentanyl case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan man serving 15 years in prison for transporting fentanyl through North Dakota has lost his appeal. Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Larry Owens III transported hundreds of pills on the Fort Berthold Reservation. He was arrested in 2020 for intending to distribute 190 fentanyl pills, posted bond, and was arrested in Minot months later with more than 5,000 fentanyl pills in his possession. He was indicted in Feb. 2021 on federal drug distribution charges.
MICHIGAN STATE
KFYR-TV

Suspect in murder outside Minot bar held on $2 million bond

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect charged in a fatal shooting early Friday morning outside of the Lamplighter Lounge in Minot will be held on a $2 million bond. Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Justin McDermott with AA-felony murder. According to a criminal affidavit filed Friday and a news release from...
MINOT, ND
KNOX News Radio

Minot man charged with murder

Authorities say a Minot man has been charged with murder after a shooting incident early this (Fri) morning in the city. Minot Police say 34-year-old Justin McDermott is being held in the Ward County jail. At about 1:40 AM, police responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot...
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy