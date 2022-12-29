Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From Fiction
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USA
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for Business
Celebrating New Years Eve In Las Vegas
NFL insider explains why Las Vegas Raiders cutting Derek Carr more likely than a trade
Based on the financials of the massive contract extension the Las Vegas Raiders gave Derek Carr in the offseason if
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Injury Report
After head coach Mike McDaniel announced before practice Friday that QB Tua Tagovailoa, as expected, would be out for the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, the team's final injury report offered only question marks regarding its other prominent injured players. So it was that tackle...
Centre Daily
Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful
The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Placing Rookie TE Greg Dulcich on Injured Reserve
Early Friday afternoon, the Denver Broncos unveiled their Week 17 injury report for the team's road tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs, ruling out rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. A short time later, NFL insider James Palmer reported that the Broncos are placing Dulcich on injured reserve, ending what remains of his season.
Centre Daily
5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023
With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
NBC Sports
49ers-Raiders injury report: Deebo out but could play next week
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Friday ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel from playing in their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he would like for Samuel to return to action for the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals before opening the playoffs the following week.
Centre Daily
‘Million Mile’ Progression: Seahawks’ Boye Mafe Set For More Snaps vs. Jets, Rams?
RENTON, Wash. - Prior to being drafted in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Boye Mafe cut his teeth as a standout pass rusher at Minnesota, earning All-Big Ten honors as a senior primarily due to his stellar sack numbers and reputation for hunting down opposing quarterbacks.
Centre Daily
Calling It ‘Fluke,’ Packers Avoiding Week 1 Film vs. Vikings’ Jefferson
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. “I don’t really remember that game,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said. He saw no point in watching it to spark...
Centre Daily
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Centre Daily
‘Turn the Page!’ on Turnovers: Cowboys’ Dak Brushes Off ‘Style’ Concerns
Christmas Day has passed, but Dak Prescott was in an all-too-giving mood on Thursday night in Nashville. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys perhaps allowed for the training camp second unit posing as the Tennessee Titans to linger a little too long in the nationally-stream clash. Though Dallas eventually prevailed in convincing 27-13 fashion, the starred quarterback was perhaps a bit too responsible for that, being involved in the losing of three turnovers over the first half-hour of game time.
Centre Daily
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is...
Centre Daily
Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
atozsports.com
Raiders set to end their own NFL record Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders will be doing something they haven’t done in a while, and that’s have a starting quarterback that isn’t Derek Carr, on purpose, that is. Of course, Carr has set out games because of injury. However, he has never been benched since being in the NFL. Carr holds the record for consecutive starts with one team at 91, but that will obviously be ending this week.
Centre Daily
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Centre Daily
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Centre Daily
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Centre Daily
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
