Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More Art On The Way For Williamsburg’s Midtown Row

WILLIAMSBURG-Midtown Row should be getting a second mural on its “marquis” wall in spring 2023, thanks to a $50,000 contract awarded by the City Council in December to a company that provides one-stop-shopping for fine art murals. The City Council awarded a contract to Branded Arts, a Los...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program

Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Jamestown Yorktown Foundation Seeking Sales & Events Coordinator

JAMES CITY-The Jamestown Yorktown Foundation is looking to a hire a full-time sales & events coordinator. The individual hired for this position will be responsible for promoting the foundation’s indoor and outdoor museum facilities and their potential uses and benefits through effective communication, marketing, and networking. The Jamestown Yorktown...
YORKTOWN, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA

Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
HAMPTON, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA

