FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
peninsulachronicle.com
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
peninsulachronicle.com
More Art On The Way For Williamsburg’s Midtown Row
WILLIAMSBURG-Midtown Row should be getting a second mural on its “marquis” wall in spring 2023, thanks to a $50,000 contract awarded by the City Council in December to a company that provides one-stop-shopping for fine art murals. The City Council awarded a contract to Branded Arts, a Los...
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Gloucester County's first Chipotle to open Friday, first 5 customers in line get free merch
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gloucester residents: gone are the days of crossing the Coleman Bridge to get a burrito bowl. On Friday, the county's first Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in the Shoppes at Gloucester shopping center between Wendy's and McDonald's. That's on Route 17, nearly across from the Walmart.
Guy Fieri's favorite 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' is in Richmond
"They make everything totally from scratch, and offer menu items featuring traditional flavors with unique twists."
peninsulachronicle.com
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program
Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
Vehicle crashes into bookstore in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were investigating a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building Friday night. It happened at Smith Discount Books in the 5200 block of Providence Road at around 7:45 p.m. Police haven't said if anyone was hurt.
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
peninsulachronicle.com
Jamestown Yorktown Foundation Seeking Sales & Events Coordinator
JAMES CITY-The Jamestown Yorktown Foundation is looking to a hire a full-time sales & events coordinator. The individual hired for this position will be responsible for promoting the foundation’s indoor and outdoor museum facilities and their potential uses and benefits through effective communication, marketing, and networking. The Jamestown Yorktown...
Virginia Beach firefighter program about to start using expanded training facility
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center in Virginia Beach just got a huge upgrade. The facility is located off Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach. The city added on 16,700 square feet of training space, including a workout facility for large incoming classes. It can fit 30-60 recruits simultaneously, now.
After years of disarray, old Petersburg Ramada Inn almost demolished
One of Petersburg's most controversial buildings, the old Ramada Inn, is expected to be gone by the end of the week.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA
Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
Drinks still flow at The Vanguard for NYE amid staffing shortages, rising costs
The ongoing economic challenges could impact New Year’s Eve celebrations. Some bars and restaurants in Hampton Roads are still feeling the impacts of worker shortages and rising costs.
SURVEY: Where do you want Virginia Beach to be in the next 60 years?
In honor of its residents, the city will launch a network initiative, a modernized logo and several community activations for residents to participate in throughout the year.
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Southwest woes reroute wedding plans for Newport News man, fiancée
Holt and Gay never would have imagined they would need the backup plan they came up with earlier this week when the Southwest Airline woes forced them to reroute their wedding plans.
Some Hampton Roads shops removing Delta-8 THC from shelves; Here's why
In the proposed budget, the governor has proposed adding $2 million to create 15 jobs to register and inspect facilities selling hemp products.
