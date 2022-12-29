ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Pythons: In a true Christmas miracle, a 16-foot python who's been roaming Austin since at least July slowed down enough in the cold weather for the Austin Animal Center to catch him. Snow – an albino reticulated python, one of the largest snake species in the world – was warming up in a Coronado Hills garage.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
veranda.com

8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country

The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s son...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Chronicle

A Look Inside South Congress’ New Superstition Nightclub

Located at the former site of long-shuttered male strip club La Bare, a glimmering new Seventies-themed nightclub soft-launched with disco ball twinkle Wednesday evening. At 110 East Riverside Drive, Superstition arrives with a replica of Studio 54’s bar in the space adjacent to the former home of the Austin-American Statesman. Despite lying fallow for the better part of two decades, the property’s resurrection comes at the hands of NoCo Hospitality, the team behind the (sac)religious-themed Congress Avenue cocktail bar and nightclub, Higher Ground. The team includes Hotel Vegas, Volstead, and LoLo wine bar co-owner Charles Ferraro and Paolo Soriano, former co-owner of Rainey Street bar Reina.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] Woman Goes Viral for Shouting at Southwest Employee in Austin

By now, most everyone has heard of the Southwest Airlines 'meltdown' and frustrations are high, and rightfully so. Videos continue to surface showing chaotic luggage situations, crowds of people just standing in airports with nowhere to go, and passengers voicing their opinions and frustrations with Southwest. TikTok user ppvtaho posted the below video this past weekend from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy