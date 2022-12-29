Located at the former site of long-shuttered male strip club La Bare, a glimmering new Seventies-themed nightclub soft-launched with disco ball twinkle Wednesday evening. At 110 East Riverside Drive, Superstition arrives with a replica of Studio 54’s bar in the space adjacent to the former home of the Austin-American Statesman. Despite lying fallow for the better part of two decades, the property’s resurrection comes at the hands of NoCo Hospitality, the team behind the (sac)religious-themed Congress Avenue cocktail bar and nightclub, Higher Ground. The team includes Hotel Vegas, Volstead, and LoLo wine bar co-owner Charles Ferraro and Paolo Soriano, former co-owner of Rainey Street bar Reina.

