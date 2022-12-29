Excel High School hoop player punched a referee during a game vs. Cohasset

CBS News Boston is reporting that a basketball referee was allegedly assaulted by a player from Excel High School (Southie High) during a game in Cohasset on Wednesday night.

Cohasset Police said the 17-year-old player punched a referee in the face during the game. There was no further altercation, and no Cohasset players were involved in the incident.

Statement via Cohasset Police:

The game was immediately canceled and the gym was cleared.

Police have identified the player and the incident remains under investigation. Boston Public Schools said the student could face discipline from his school and law enforcement.