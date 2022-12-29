ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Excel High School hoop player punched a referee during a game vs. Cohasset

CBS News Boston is reporting that a basketball referee was allegedly assaulted by a player from Excel High School (Southie High) during a game in Cohasset on Wednesday night.

Cohasset Police said the 17-year-old player punched a referee in the face during the game. There was no further altercation, and no Cohasset players were involved in the incident.

Statement via Cohasset Police:

The initial investigation indicates that a 17-year-old player from Excel High School punched a referee in the face during the game.

The game was immediately canceled and the gym was cleared.

The referee did not require medical attention. There was no further altercation and no Cohasset players were involved.

Police have identified the player and the incident remains under investigation. Boston Public Schools said the student could face discipline from his school and law enforcement.

CBS Boston

Excel High basketball player charged after allegedly punching referee

COHASSET – A 16-year-old boys basketball player from Excel High School in Boston has been charged with assault and battery after he allegedly punched a referee during a game against Cohasset earlier this week.The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because he is under 18 years old, will be ordered to appear in Quincy Juvenile Court for a show cause hearing at a later date. He faces one misdemeanor charge. Police said the Excel High School player punched the referee in the face, which prompted the game to be immediately canceled.The referee was not hurt."There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said on Thursday.
COHASSET, MA
Daily Voice

High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police

Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a news release. He did not say what sparked the alleged assault.
COHASSET, MA
